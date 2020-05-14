Failure Analysis Market by Equipment (Optical Microscope, SEM, TEM, FIB, Scanning Probe Microscope, Dual Beam), Technology (SIMS, EDX, CMP, FIB, BIM, RIE)- Forecast to 2025

According to Market Study Report, Failure Analysis Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Failure Analysis Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trends and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Failure Analysis Market.

The Failure Analysis Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.9 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.9 Billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 164 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 100 tables and 37 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Failure Analysis Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan) Carl Zeiss (Germany) JOEL Ltd. (Japan) TESCAN OSRAY HOLDING (Czech Republic) Bruker (US) Semilab (Hungary) A&D Company Ltd. (Japan) HORIBA Ltd. (Japan) Leica Micro systems GmbH (Germany) Veeco Instruments (US) Oxford Instruments (UK) Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Energy Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy (EDX) technology is expected to hold the largest share of failure analysis market during the forecast period.This growth is anticipated due to the integration of EDX with failure analysis equipment such as Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM), Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM), and Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy (STEM). EDX is widely used as an attachment for elemental analysis.

Focused Ion Beam System (FIB) of the failure analysis market projected to grow at the highest CAGR of during the forecast period.FIBs are primarily used for semiconductor manufacturing. The development of commercially focused FIBs has led to their increased applications in the field of material sciences. In addition to circuit editing and Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM) sample preparation, FIBs can now be used for micro structural analysis and prototyping nano machining.

“Failure analysis market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Failure analysis market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to opportunities in emerging economies such as India and China, establishment of collaboration centers for microscopy research, and increasing applications of correlative microscopy in life sciences and nanotechnology research in this region.

