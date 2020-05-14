Data Annotation Tools Market is Emerging with 32.54% of CAGR by 2027 – Labelbox, LIGHTTAG, Tagtog Sp. z o.o., PLAYMENT
Data Annotation Tools Market report by The Insight Partners provides a detailed analysis of the area marketplace expanding; competitive landscape; global, regional, and country-level market size; impact market players; market growth analysis; market share; opportunities analysis; product launches; recent developments; sales analysis; segmentation growth; technological innovations; and value chain optimization.
The threat of coronavirus resulting the disease COVID-19 is expected to have disruptive impact on the economy, globally. It has disrupted the global supply of goods and services resulting the companies to fulfill the orders. It has resulted to reduced labor on supply side and slow down in the demand for products and services other side. Due to the shutdown of businesses and the fall in the demand of data annotation tools in the first quarter of 2020, the market is negatively impacted. Moreover, due to the falling GDP, the market will have negative impact on the growth rate of data annotation tools market. However, it is expected that the economy will regain its momentum soon; the market for data annotation tools will witness a significant demand.
Top Players Mentioned are –
- Appen Limited
- CloudFactory Limited
- Cogito
- Deep Systems
- Google LLC
- Labelbox, Inc
- LIGHTTAG
- Tagtog Sp. z o.o.
- PLAYMENT INC.
- SCALE AI, INC.
The Data Annotation Tools Market Report Addresses:
- Estimated size of the market
- The segment that accounted for a large market share in the past
- The segment that is anticipated to account for a dominant market share by 2027?
- Governing bodies
- Key region of the market
- Lucrative opportunities in the market
- The Report Provides:
- An overview of the market
- Comprehensive analysis of the market
- Analyses of recent developments in the market
- Events in the market scenario past few years
- Emerging market segments and regional markets
- Segmentations up the second and/or third level
- Historical, current, and estimated market size in terms of value and volume
- Competitive analysis, with company overview, products, revenue, and strategies.
- Impartial assessment of the market
- Strategic recommendations that help companies increase their mark
The research report also provides a big picture on “Data Annotation Tools market” 2027, on a global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This report covers detailed segmentation, complete R & D history, and explanatory analysis including the latest news. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Data Annotation Tools Market” hike in terms of revenue.
