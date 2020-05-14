ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “COVID-19 Impact on Edge AI Software Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 62 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3225782

The impact of COVID-19 on enterprises is transforming their business models. Every business is affected due to novel coronavirus. Organizations are struggling to revamp their supply chains to make working environment safe. To mitigate pandemic risks, organizations around the world are taking adequate measures such as remote working capabilities, remote asset maintenance and monitoring, plant automation, and tele-health.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Edge AI Software Market:

Google (US) Microsoft (US) AWS (US) IBM (US) Nutanix (US) TIBCO (US) Octonion (US) SWIM AI (US) Imagibob (US) Anagog (Israel) Veea (US) Foghorn Systems (US) AI (US) Bragi (US) Invision AI (US) Tact AI (US)

Direct Purchase this report and Get 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3225782

The remote monitoring and predictive maintenance segment is estimated to grow at a high CAGR in the edge AI market during the forecast period. Remote monitoring and predictive maintenance utilize IoT to track, monitor, and diagnose machines and processes. Most of the large enterprises deploy edge AI software solutions to generate efficiencies and improve performance with access to vital data in real time.

The video and image recognition segment held the largest market share in the edge AI market. Video and image recognition play a crucial role in curbing the pandemic effects. Researchers are making use of AI tools, such as ML, NLP, and computer vision to teach computers to use big data-based models for pattern recognition, explanation, and prediction. These functions will be useful for tracing, diagnosing, predicting, and possibly treating COVID-19 patients and help in managing socio-economic impacts.

“The healthcare segment to record higher investment and growth in 2019”

The healthcare systems need scalable and secured infrastructure to manage and maintain patient information with high speed and flexibility. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a high need for technologies such as edge AI for the analysis of patients’ data. As the number of electronic health records is increasing, healthcare providers are expanding the use of scalable and highly secure storage AI solutions to cater to a large number of cases.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 15%, Tier 2 – 42%, and Tier 3 – 43% By Designation: C-level – 62%, Directors – 20%, and Others – 18% By Region: North America – 40%,Europe– 20%, APAC– 30%,MEA– 5%, and Latin America – 5%

Ask [email protected] https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=3225782

List of Tables:

Table 1 Covid-19 Use Cases: Government And Public

Table 2 Covid-19 Use Cases: Manufacturing

Table 3 Covid-19 Use Cases: Transportation And Logistics

Table 4 Covid-19 Use Cases: Energy And Utilities

Table 5 Covid-19 Use Cases: Telecom

Table 6 Covid-19 Use Cases: Healthcare

Table 7 Covid-19 Use Cases: Others

Table 8 Covid-19-Oriented Profiles Of Key Edge Ai Software Vendors

….and More