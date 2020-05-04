Trending News: Whiskey Market Report 2019, Covid-19 Impact, Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Till 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Whiskey Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market reached a value of US$ 56.7 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the global whiskey market is expected to reach a value of US$ 76.9 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 5.2% during 2019-2024.

Whiskey refers to a type of alcoholic beverage that is aged in wooden barrels made of charred white oak. It is a strictly regulated spirit which is prepared by fermenting the grain mash of rye, wheat, barley or corn. It is a recreation drink which is also associated with numerous health benefits. Its consumption in moderation can aid in preventing stroke, dementia and heart attack. Rising awareness about these benefits has resulted in its wide preference among consumers. Additionally, changing lifestyle patterns, along with inflating per capita income levels, have spurred the demand for whiskey across the globe. Improving economic prosperity and rapid urbanization in the developing countries have further provided a boost to the premium whiskey segment. Apart from this, the growing awareness among consumers about the importance of organic raw materials has led them to shift towards organic whiskey, which is prepared from organic barley which is aged in virgin oak casks.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• American Whisky

• Irish Whisky

• Scotch Whisky

• Canadian Whisky

• Others

Breakup by Quality:

• Premium

• High-End Premium

• Super Premium

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Off-Trade

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Discount Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

• On-Trade

• Restaurants and Bars

• Liquor Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Europe

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global whiskey market. Some of the major players in the market are Diageo plc, Bacardi Limited, Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, Pernod Ricard, The Brown–Forman Corporation, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd, The Edrington Group, Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt Ltd, Constellation Brands, La Martiniquaise, etc.

