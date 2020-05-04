Trending News: Anti-Pollution Mask Market Report 2020, Covid-19 Impact, Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Till 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Anti-Pollution Mask Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2014-2019.

An anti-pollution mask is a protective gear that is designed to serve as a shield from pollutants in the ambient air. It consists of three filters, namely the primary, particle and carbon filter, that offer protection against numerous harmful airborne particles, including gases, smoke, and chemical vapors. Nowadays, a wide variety of anti-pollution masks are available in the market, ranging from disposable (single use) to reusable (multi-use), which help in covering the nose, mouth, and chin for adequate protection.

A significant rise in air pollution levels across various continents due to rapid urbanization and industrialization has been the primary factor driving the market. Furthermore, the flourishing e-commerce platforms have led to the growing trend of buying anti-pollution masks from online portals, owing primarily to the associated convenience. Besides this, the increasing cases of respiratory ailments, like asthma, COPD, bronchitis, and lung cancer, along with various awareness programs conducted by the governments to promote the need for anti-pollution masks, have boosted their sales. As a result, the leading manufacturers are introducing new products with a high-quality polyester non-woven cloth filter that provides safety from airborne viruses and allergens. This is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Filter Type:

N95

N99 and N100

P95 and R95

Market Breakup by Disposable/Reusable

Disposable

Reusable

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M, Airinum AB, Cambridge Mask Co., DACH Schutzbekleidung GmbH & Co. KG, Honeywell, Respro, Totoboba, Vogmask

