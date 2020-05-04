LOS ANGELES, United States: The report encompasses an in-depth study of the prevailing and upcoming situations of the global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) industry. The analysts and industry experts have carried out a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) industry with the help of research methodologies like PESTLE analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analysis. Additionally, technological developments and future growth opportunities pertaining to Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) have been looked into. A separate assessment on the current as well as future Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) trends is also sketched in the report.

The report has also touched upon crucial aspects such as Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) pricing, production, distribution, supply, profit margin, and revenue. Additionally, it has highlighted the key drivers optimistically impacting the growth of the global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) industry. Factors that may act as a barrier to the overall Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) growth are also scrutinized by the authors of the report.

Major key players have been mapped in the Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) report. Additionally, authors of the report have provided the competitive scenario by emphasizing on the prominent strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions, product development, collaboration, business expansion, and portfolio expansion taking place in Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) business. This research report as a whole acts like a key tool for the vendors to obtain clear understanding of the present and future development scenario of the Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) industry.

Major players operating in the Global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Market include: Sunny Steel Enterprise, Petrosadid, Jiangsu Yulong Steel, Bestar Steel, Husteel Industry Group, Octal Steel, HYST QCCO China Steel, ZZBN STEEL, Xiamen Landee Pipe Industry, Permanent Steel Manufacturing Co.,Ltd, Haihao Group, Sevantilal and Sons Pvt Ltd, Hangzhou Heavy Steel Pipe, Piyush Steel, China Iron And Steel Group (CISG), Kumsoo

Global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Market by Product Type:SSAW Pipes, LSAW Pipes

Global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Market by Application:Oil & Gas, Hydrocarbon and Process Industry, Water & Sewerage, Structural or Industrial Applications, Others

In order to broaden the overall understanding of the global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) industry, the report has segregated the global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) business into varied segments comprising product type, application, and end user. This examination has been carried out based on parameters like size, CAGR, share, production, and consumption. Also, region-wise assessment, wherein lucrative prospects that a region or country is likely to offer has been explored.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 SSAW Pipes

1.4.3 LSAW Pipes

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil & Gas

1.5.3 Hydrocarbon and Process Industry

1.5.4 Water & Sewerage

1.5.5 Structural or Industrial Applications

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Industry

1.6.1.1 Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Sunny Steel Enterprise

8.1.1 Sunny Steel Enterprise Corporation Information

8.1.2 Sunny Steel Enterprise Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Sunny Steel Enterprise Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Sunny Steel Enterprise Product Description

8.1.5 Sunny Steel Enterprise Recent Development

8.2 Petrosadid

8.2.1 Petrosadid Corporation Information

8.2.2 Petrosadid Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Petrosadid Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Petrosadid Product Description

8.2.5 Petrosadid Recent Development

8.3 Jiangsu Yulong Steel

8.3.1 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Corporation Information

8.3.2 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Product Description

8.3.5 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Recent Development

8.4 Bestar Steel

8.4.1 Bestar Steel Corporation Information

8.4.2 Bestar Steel Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Bestar Steel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Bestar Steel Product Description

8.4.5 Bestar Steel Recent Development

8.5 Husteel Industry Group

8.5.1 Husteel Industry Group Corporation Information

8.5.2 Husteel Industry Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Husteel Industry Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Husteel Industry Group Product Description

8.5.5 Husteel Industry Group Recent Development

8.6 Octal Steel

8.6.1 Octal Steel Corporation Information

8.6.2 Octal Steel Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Octal Steel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Octal Steel Product Description

8.6.5 Octal Steel Recent Development

8.7 HYST QCCO China Steel

8.7.1 HYST QCCO China Steel Corporation Information

8.7.2 HYST QCCO China Steel Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 HYST QCCO China Steel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 HYST QCCO China Steel Product Description

8.7.5 HYST QCCO China Steel Recent Development

8.8 ZZBN STEEL

8.8.1 ZZBN STEEL Corporation Information

8.8.2 ZZBN STEEL Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 ZZBN STEEL Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 ZZBN STEEL Product Description

8.8.5 ZZBN STEEL Recent Development

8.9 Xiamen Landee Pipe Industry

8.9.1 Xiamen Landee Pipe Industry Corporation Information

8.9.2 Xiamen Landee Pipe Industry Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Xiamen Landee Pipe Industry Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Xiamen Landee Pipe Industry Product Description

8.9.5 Xiamen Landee Pipe Industry Recent Development

8.10 Permanent Steel Manufacturing Co.,Ltd

8.10.1 Permanent Steel Manufacturing Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

8.10.2 Permanent Steel Manufacturing Co.,Ltd Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Permanent Steel Manufacturing Co.,Ltd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Permanent Steel Manufacturing Co.,Ltd Product Description

8.10.5 Permanent Steel Manufacturing Co.,Ltd Recent Development

8.11 Haihao Group

8.11.1 Haihao Group Corporation Information

8.11.2 Haihao Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Haihao Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Haihao Group Product Description

8.11.5 Haihao Group Recent Development

8.12 Sevantilal and Sons Pvt Ltd

8.12.1 Sevantilal and Sons Pvt Ltd Corporation Information

8.12.2 Sevantilal and Sons Pvt Ltd Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Sevantilal and Sons Pvt Ltd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Sevantilal and Sons Pvt Ltd Product Description

8.12.5 Sevantilal and Sons Pvt Ltd Recent Development

8.13 Hangzhou Heavy Steel Pipe

8.13.1 Hangzhou Heavy Steel Pipe Corporation Information

8.13.2 Hangzhou Heavy Steel Pipe Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Hangzhou Heavy Steel Pipe Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Hangzhou Heavy Steel Pipe Product Description

8.13.5 Hangzhou Heavy Steel Pipe Recent Development

8.14 Piyush Steel

8.14.1 Piyush Steel Corporation Information

8.14.2 Piyush Steel Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Piyush Steel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Piyush Steel Product Description

8.14.5 Piyush Steel Recent Development

8.15 China Iron And Steel Group (CISG)

8.15.1 China Iron And Steel Group (CISG) Corporation Information

8.15.2 China Iron And Steel Group (CISG) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 China Iron And Steel Group (CISG) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 China Iron And Steel Group (CISG) Product Description

8.15.5 China Iron And Steel Group (CISG) Recent Development

8.16 Kumsoo

8.16.1 Kumsoo Corporation Information

8.16.2 Kumsoo Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Kumsoo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Kumsoo Product Description

8.16.5 Kumsoo Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Distributors

11.3 Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Submerged Arc Weld Pipes (SAW) Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

