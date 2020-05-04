LOS ANGELES, United States: The report encompasses an in-depth study of the prevailing and upcoming situations of the global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) industry. The analysts and industry experts have carried out a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) industry with the help of research methodologies like PESTLE analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analysis. Additionally, technological developments and future growth opportunities pertaining to Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) have been looked into. A separate assessment on the current as well as future Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) trends is also sketched in the report.

The report has also touched upon crucial aspects such as Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) pricing, production, distribution, supply, profit margin, and revenue. Additionally, it has highlighted the key drivers optimistically impacting the growth of the global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) industry. Factors that may act as a barrier to the overall Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) growth are also scrutinized by the authors of the report.

Major key players have been mapped in the Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) report. Additionally, authors of the report have provided the competitive scenario by emphasizing on the prominent strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions, product development, collaboration, business expansion, and portfolio expansion taking place in Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) business. This research report as a whole acts like a key tool for the vendors to obtain clear understanding of the present and future development scenario of the Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) industry.

Major players operating in the Global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Market include: Sunny Steel Enterprise, Petrosadid, Jiangsu Yulong Steel, Bestar Steel, Husteel Industry Group, Octal Steel, HYST QCCO China Steel, ZZBN STEEL, Xiamen Landee Pipe Industry, Permanent Steel Manufacturing Co.,Ltd, Haihao Group, Sevantilal and Sons Pvt Ltd, Hangzhou Heavy Steel Pipe, Piyush Steel, China Iron And Steel Group (CISG)

Global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Market by Product Type:SSAW Transmission Pipe, SSAW Structural Pipe, SSAW Coating Pipe

Global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Market by Application:Oil and Gas, Power Station, City Construction, Others

In order to broaden the overall understanding of the global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) industry, the report has segregated the global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) business into varied segments comprising product type, application, and end user. This examination has been carried out based on parameters like size, CAGR, share, production, and consumption. Also, region-wise assessment, wherein lucrative prospects that a region or country is likely to offer has been explored.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 SSAW Transmission Pipe

1.4.3 SSAW Structural Pipe

1.4.4 SSAW Coating Pipe

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil and Gas

1.5.3 Power Station

1.5.4 City Construction

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Industry

1.6.1.1 Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Sunny Steel Enterprise

8.1.1 Sunny Steel Enterprise Corporation Information

8.1.2 Sunny Steel Enterprise Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Sunny Steel Enterprise Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Sunny Steel Enterprise Product Description

8.1.5 Sunny Steel Enterprise Recent Development

8.2 Petrosadid

8.2.1 Petrosadid Corporation Information

8.2.2 Petrosadid Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Petrosadid Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Petrosadid Product Description

8.2.5 Petrosadid Recent Development

8.3 Jiangsu Yulong Steel

8.3.1 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Corporation Information

8.3.2 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Product Description

8.3.5 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Recent Development

8.4 Bestar Steel

8.4.1 Bestar Steel Corporation Information

8.4.2 Bestar Steel Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Bestar Steel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Bestar Steel Product Description

8.4.5 Bestar Steel Recent Development

8.5 Husteel Industry Group

8.5.1 Husteel Industry Group Corporation Information

8.5.2 Husteel Industry Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Husteel Industry Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Husteel Industry Group Product Description

8.5.5 Husteel Industry Group Recent Development

8.6 Octal Steel

8.6.1 Octal Steel Corporation Information

8.6.2 Octal Steel Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Octal Steel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Octal Steel Product Description

8.6.5 Octal Steel Recent Development

8.7 HYST QCCO China Steel

8.7.1 HYST QCCO China Steel Corporation Information

8.7.2 HYST QCCO China Steel Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 HYST QCCO China Steel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 HYST QCCO China Steel Product Description

8.7.5 HYST QCCO China Steel Recent Development

8.8 ZZBN STEEL

8.8.1 ZZBN STEEL Corporation Information

8.8.2 ZZBN STEEL Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 ZZBN STEEL Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 ZZBN STEEL Product Description

8.8.5 ZZBN STEEL Recent Development

8.9 Xiamen Landee Pipe Industry

8.9.1 Xiamen Landee Pipe Industry Corporation Information

8.9.2 Xiamen Landee Pipe Industry Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Xiamen Landee Pipe Industry Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Xiamen Landee Pipe Industry Product Description

8.9.5 Xiamen Landee Pipe Industry Recent Development

8.10 Permanent Steel Manufacturing Co.,Ltd

8.10.1 Permanent Steel Manufacturing Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

8.10.2 Permanent Steel Manufacturing Co.,Ltd Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Permanent Steel Manufacturing Co.,Ltd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Permanent Steel Manufacturing Co.,Ltd Product Description

8.10.5 Permanent Steel Manufacturing Co.,Ltd Recent Development

8.11 Haihao Group

8.11.1 Haihao Group Corporation Information

8.11.2 Haihao Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Haihao Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Haihao Group Product Description

8.11.5 Haihao Group Recent Development

8.12 Sevantilal and Sons Pvt Ltd

8.12.1 Sevantilal and Sons Pvt Ltd Corporation Information

8.12.2 Sevantilal and Sons Pvt Ltd Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Sevantilal and Sons Pvt Ltd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Sevantilal and Sons Pvt Ltd Product Description

8.12.5 Sevantilal and Sons Pvt Ltd Recent Development

8.13 Hangzhou Heavy Steel Pipe

8.13.1 Hangzhou Heavy Steel Pipe Corporation Information

8.13.2 Hangzhou Heavy Steel Pipe Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Hangzhou Heavy Steel Pipe Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Hangzhou Heavy Steel Pipe Product Description

8.13.5 Hangzhou Heavy Steel Pipe Recent Development

8.14 Piyush Steel

8.14.1 Piyush Steel Corporation Information

8.14.2 Piyush Steel Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Piyush Steel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Piyush Steel Product Description

8.14.5 Piyush Steel Recent Development

8.15 China Iron And Steel Group (CISG)

8.15.1 China Iron And Steel Group (CISG) Corporation Information

8.15.2 China Iron And Steel Group (CISG) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 China Iron And Steel Group (CISG) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 China Iron And Steel Group (CISG) Product Description

8.15.5 China Iron And Steel Group (CISG) Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Distributors

11.3 Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Spiral Submerged Arc-Welding Pipe (SSAW) Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

