Sales Projections for the Automotive Window Motor Market after COVID-19 crisis

Automotive Window Motor Market: Introduction

Automotive window motor ensures a comfortable opening and safe closing of windows in a vehicle. An automotive window motor electronically lowers and raises a vehicle’s window. The modern automotive window motor has low weight and emit low sound when operational and has become a norm among manufacturers. They are also equipped with position feedback electronics sensor for better functioning and to improve feedback of the motor. By motor capacity type, the 12 volt DC automotive window motor provides power density and compact packaging options whereas the 24 volt DC automotive window motor provides the high power density and with space saving advantages. Because of these features, 12 volt DC window motor are more preferred in the compact car and 24 volt in luxury cars.

Automotive Window Motor Market: Dynamics

The automotive window motor demand is directly dependent on the growth of automotive industry. Depleting oil reserves, increasing crude oil prices and growing concerns for global warming has resulted in increasing inclination on electric vehicles among the consumers, which is expected to have a direct impact on the automotive window market. Increasing consumer inclination towards having advanced features like power window over manually operated window is also one of the prominent driving factors in the market. Furthermore, increasing per capita spending among the middle class consumers is expected to propel the demand for the automotive window motor market. Many manufactures are focusing on manufacturing the whole window regulator as a system instead of buying its components from the various vendors to reduce overall manufacturing cost and improve profit margins. This is expected to emerge as a prominent trend in the automotive window motor market. According to OCIA global production of automotive vehicle was around 94.2 million units in 2018, which decreased by 1% as compared to 2017. The declining automotive sales globally, due to economic slowdown in key developing countries, is expected to restrain the automotive window door market growth to an extent.

Automotive Window Motor Market: Segmentation

The automotive window motor market has been segmented on the basis of motor type, vehicle type and sales channel.

On the basis of motor type, the automotive window motor market has been segmented as follows:

12 DC Volt Motor

24 DC Volt Motor

On the basis of vehicle- type, the automotive window motor market has been segmented as follows:

Passenger Cars (PC) Compact Luxury Mid-Size SUV

Commercial Vehicle LCV HCV



On the basis of sales channel, the automotive window motor market has been segmented as follows:

OEM ( Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

Automotive Window Motor Market: Regional Outlook

The rising vehicle fleet in North America is expected to create substantial opportunity for the automotive window motor, especially in the aftermarket segment. Europe is known for adopting advanced technology in automotive industry, especially features related to augmenting vehicle safety features. This is also driven by strict government regulations and high awareness among consumers for premium features in vehicles. These factors are expected to drive the demand for automotive window motor market in the region. China is projected to have protuberant market share in the automotive window motor market due to outsized automotive vehicle production in the region. According to OCIA, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold around one third of the automotive vehicle production in the world, which is expected to create significant demand for automotive window motor market over the foreseeable future. Middle East & Africa automotive window motor market is expected to witness a sluggish growth as compared to other regions due to low adoption of technology and wayward economic growth in the region.

Automotive Window Motor Market: Key Players

List of some of the prominent market players in automotive window motor market are:

Key Players

DENSO CORPORATION

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG

Robert Bosch GmbH

MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

Grupo Antolin

Magna International Inc.

VALEO SERVICE

Johnson Electric

DY Auto

Hi-Lex Corporation

Ningbo Hengte Auto Parts Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the automotive window motor Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to automotive window motor market segments such as motor type, vehicle type and sales channel.

