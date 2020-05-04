Resveratrol Market to Set Robust Expansion by 2027 with Top Key Players like DSM Nutritionals, Endurance Product Company, Evolva, Great Forest Biomedical, JF-NATURAL

Manufacturing firms have been trying to capitalize on the power of resveratrol by introducing resveratrol supplements. As manufacturers strive hard to market resveratrol supplements by promoting them as being health-giving supplements, the demand for resveratrol in the form of dietary supplements is anticipated to grow. The consumption of resveratrol in the form of supplements and pharmaceutical drugs to maintain blood pressure and sugar levels is gaining popularity. With the rise in incidences of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular diseases, the demand for resveratrol is anticipated to soar during the forecast period. The lack of dedicated research for its uses in various novel applications across different end-use industries is likely to hinder the growth of the resveratrol market.

Leading Resveratrol Market Players:

DSM Nutritionals

Endurance Product Company

Evolva

Great Forest Biomedical

JF-NATURAL

Laurus Labs Limited

MAYPRO Industries

Resvitale LLC

Sabinsa Corporation

Shanghai Natural Bio-engineering Co., Ltd

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Resveratrol Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the resveratrol market with detailed market segmentation by product, form, end use, and geography. The global resveratrol market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading resveratrol market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global resveratrol market is segmented on the basis of product, form, and end use. On the basis of product, the resveratrol market is segmented into natural resveratrol and synthetic resveratrol. The resveratrol market on the basis of form is classified into solid and liquid. Based on end use, the global resveratrol market is divided into dietary supplements, pharmaceutical products, personal care products, and others.

