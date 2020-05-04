Portable Vibration Meters Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026| Forbes Marshall, Fluke, Emerson, Rockwell Automation, Inc, SKF, PRUFTECHNIK, Vibrometrix

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report encompasses an in-depth study of the prevailing and upcoming situations of the global Portable Vibration Meters industry. The analysts and industry experts have carried out a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Portable Vibration Meters industry with the help of research methodologies like PESTLE analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analysis. Additionally, technological developments and future growth opportunities pertaining to Portable Vibration Meters have been looked into. A separate assessment on the current as well as future Portable Vibration Meters trends is also sketched in the report.

The report has also touched upon crucial aspects such as Portable Vibration Meters pricing, production, distribution, supply, profit margin, and revenue. Additionally, it has highlighted the key drivers optimistically impacting the growth of the global Portable Vibration Meters industry. Factors that may act as a barrier to the overall Portable Vibration Meters growth are also scrutinized by the authors of the report.

Major key players have been mapped in the Portable Vibration Meters report. Additionally, authors of the report have provided the competitive scenario by emphasizing on the prominent strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions, product development, collaboration, business expansion, and portfolio expansion taking place in Portable Vibration Meters business. This research report as a whole acts like a key tool for the vendors to obtain clear understanding of the present and future development scenario of the Portable Vibration Meters industry.

Major players operating in the Global Portable Vibration Meters Market include: Forbes Marshall, Fluke, Emerson, Rockwell Automation, Inc, SKF, PRUFTECHNIK, Vibrometrix, PCE Instruments, PRUFTECHNIK, PVTVM, Cemb Hofmann, Wavecom Instruments, CM Technologies GmbH, Onyx PDM Instruments, Alignment & Vibration Services, Campbell Associates Ltd, Logic Plus Plus, MTS Systems Corporation

Global Portable Vibration Meters Market by Product Type:Handheld, Portable

Global Portable Vibration Meters Market by Application:Machinery Manufacturing, Oil and Chemical Industry, Vehicle, Electric Power, Others

In order to broaden the overall understanding of the global Portable Vibration Meters industry, the report has segregated the global Portable Vibration Meters business into varied segments comprising product type, application, and end user. This examination has been carried out based on parameters like size, CAGR, share, production, and consumption. Also, region-wise assessment, wherein lucrative prospects that a region or country is likely to offer has been explored.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Portable Vibration Meters market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Portable Vibration Meters market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Portable Vibration Meters market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Portable Vibration Meters market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Portable Vibration Meters market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Portable Vibration Meters market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Portable Vibration Meters market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable Vibration Meters Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Portable Vibration Meters Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Portable Vibration Meters Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Handheld

1.4.3 Portable

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Portable Vibration Meters Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Machinery Manufacturing

1.5.3 Oil and Chemical Industry

1.5.4 Vehicle

1.5.5 Electric Power

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Portable Vibration Meters Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Portable Vibration Meters Industry

1.6.1.1 Portable Vibration Meters Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Portable Vibration Meters Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Portable Vibration Meters Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Portable Vibration Meters Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Portable Vibration Meters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Portable Vibration Meters Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Portable Vibration Meters Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Portable Vibration Meters Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Portable Vibration Meters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Portable Vibration Meters Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Portable Vibration Meters Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Portable Vibration Meters Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Portable Vibration Meters Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Portable Vibration Meters Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Portable Vibration Meters Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Portable Vibration Meters Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Portable Vibration Meters Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Portable Vibration Meters Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Portable Vibration Meters Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Portable Vibration Meters Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Portable Vibration Meters Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Portable Vibration Meters Production by Regions

4.1 Global Portable Vibration Meters Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Portable Vibration Meters Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Portable Vibration Meters Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Portable Vibration Meters Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Portable Vibration Meters Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Portable Vibration Meters Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Portable Vibration Meters Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Portable Vibration Meters Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Portable Vibration Meters Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Portable Vibration Meters Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Portable Vibration Meters Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Portable Vibration Meters Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Portable Vibration Meters Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Portable Vibration Meters Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Portable Vibration Meters Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Portable Vibration Meters Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Portable Vibration Meters Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Portable Vibration Meters Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Portable Vibration Meters Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Portable Vibration Meters Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Portable Vibration Meters Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Portable Vibration Meters Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Portable Vibration Meters Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Portable Vibration Meters Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Portable Vibration Meters Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Portable Vibration Meters Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Portable Vibration Meters Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Vibration Meters Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Vibration Meters Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Portable Vibration Meters Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Portable Vibration Meters Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Portable Vibration Meters Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Portable Vibration Meters Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Portable Vibration Meters Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Portable Vibration Meters Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Portable Vibration Meters Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Portable Vibration Meters Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Portable Vibration Meters Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Portable Vibration Meters Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Portable Vibration Meters Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Forbes Marshall

8.1.1 Forbes Marshall Corporation Information

8.1.2 Forbes Marshall Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Forbes Marshall Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Forbes Marshall Product Description

8.1.5 Forbes Marshall Recent Development

8.2 Fluke

8.2.1 Fluke Corporation Information

8.2.2 Fluke Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Fluke Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Fluke Product Description

8.2.5 Fluke Recent Development

8.3 Emerson

8.3.1 Emerson Corporation Information

8.3.2 Emerson Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Emerson Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Emerson Product Description

8.3.5 Emerson Recent Development

8.4 Rockwell Automation, Inc

8.4.1 Rockwell Automation, Inc Corporation Information

8.4.2 Rockwell Automation, Inc Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Rockwell Automation, Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Rockwell Automation, Inc Product Description

8.4.5 Rockwell Automation, Inc Recent Development

8.5 SKF

8.5.1 SKF Corporation Information

8.5.2 SKF Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 SKF Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 SKF Product Description

8.5.5 SKF Recent Development

8.6 PRUFTECHNIK

8.6.1 PRUFTECHNIK Corporation Information

8.6.2 PRUFTECHNIK Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 PRUFTECHNIK Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 PRUFTECHNIK Product Description

8.6.5 PRUFTECHNIK Recent Development

8.7 Vibrometrix

8.7.1 Vibrometrix Corporation Information

8.7.2 Vibrometrix Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Vibrometrix Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Vibrometrix Product Description

8.7.5 Vibrometrix Recent Development

8.8 PCE Instruments

8.8.1 PCE Instruments Corporation Information

8.8.2 PCE Instruments Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 PCE Instruments Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 PCE Instruments Product Description

8.8.5 PCE Instruments Recent Development

8.9 PRUFTECHNIK

8.9.1 PRUFTECHNIK Corporation Information

8.9.2 PRUFTECHNIK Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 PRUFTECHNIK Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 PRUFTECHNIK Product Description

8.9.5 PRUFTECHNIK Recent Development

8.10 PVTVM

8.10.1 PVTVM Corporation Information

8.10.2 PVTVM Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 PVTVM Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 PVTVM Product Description

8.10.5 PVTVM Recent Development

8.11 Cemb Hofmann

8.11.1 Cemb Hofmann Corporation Information

8.11.2 Cemb Hofmann Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Cemb Hofmann Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Cemb Hofmann Product Description

8.11.5 Cemb Hofmann Recent Development

8.12 Wavecom Instruments

8.12.1 Wavecom Instruments Corporation Information

8.12.2 Wavecom Instruments Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Wavecom Instruments Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Wavecom Instruments Product Description

8.12.5 Wavecom Instruments Recent Development

8.13 CM Technologies GmbH

8.13.1 CM Technologies GmbH Corporation Information

8.13.2 CM Technologies GmbH Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 CM Technologies GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 CM Technologies GmbH Product Description

8.13.5 CM Technologies GmbH Recent Development

8.14 Onyx PDM Instruments

8.14.1 Onyx PDM Instruments Corporation Information

8.14.2 Onyx PDM Instruments Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Onyx PDM Instruments Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Onyx PDM Instruments Product Description

8.14.5 Onyx PDM Instruments Recent Development

8.15 Alignment & Vibration Services

8.15.1 Alignment & Vibration Services Corporation Information

8.15.2 Alignment & Vibration Services Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Alignment & Vibration Services Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Alignment & Vibration Services Product Description

8.15.5 Alignment & Vibration Services Recent Development

8.16 Campbell Associates Ltd

8.16.1 Campbell Associates Ltd Corporation Information

8.16.2 Campbell Associates Ltd Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Campbell Associates Ltd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Campbell Associates Ltd Product Description

8.16.5 Campbell Associates Ltd Recent Development

8.17 Logic Plus Plus

8.17.1 Logic Plus Plus Corporation Information

8.17.2 Logic Plus Plus Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Logic Plus Plus Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Logic Plus Plus Product Description

8.17.5 Logic Plus Plus Recent Development

8.18 MTS Systems Corporation

8.18.1 MTS Systems Corporation Corporation Information

8.18.2 MTS Systems Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 MTS Systems Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 MTS Systems Corporation Product Description

8.18.5 MTS Systems Corporation Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Portable Vibration Meters Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Portable Vibration Meters Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Portable Vibration Meters Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Portable Vibration Meters Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Portable Vibration Meters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Portable Vibration Meters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Portable Vibration Meters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Portable Vibration Meters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Portable Vibration Meters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Portable Vibration Meters Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Portable Vibration Meters Sales Channels

11.2.2 Portable Vibration Meters Distributors

11.3 Portable Vibration Meters Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Portable Vibration Meters Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

