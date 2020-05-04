PET Foam Market Size, Share, Industry Outlook & Global Forecast to 2026

Latest PET Foam Market Report published by value market research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2026 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the PET foam market include 3A Composites, Armacell International S.A., BASF SE, Carbon-Core Corp., Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd., DIAB Group, Gurit Holding, Petro Polymer Shargh and Sekisui Plastics. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The growing demand from end-user industries, especially potential demand in the wind energy market is primarily driving the market growth. Increasing consumer demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight vehicles is again fuelling the demand. In addition to this, increasing demand for light weight plastics and composite materials is further boosting the PET foam demand in the market. However, strong competition with substitutes is likely to hamper the market growth. Whereas, the high potential across different industry verticals is expected to create potential opportunity over the forecast period.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of PET foam.

Market Segmentation

The entire PET foam market has been sub-categorized into grade and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Grade

Low-density Foam

High-density Foam

By Application

Wind Energy

Transportation

Marine

Packaging

Building & Construction

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for PET foam market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

