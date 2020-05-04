Passive RFID Tags Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2026| Honeywell, GAO RFID Inc., HID Global Corporation, Impinj, Inc., Smartrac N.V., The Tag Factory

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report encompasses an in-depth study of the prevailing and upcoming situations of the global Passive RFID Tags industry. The analysts and industry experts have carried out a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Passive RFID Tags industry with the help of research methodologies like PESTLE analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analysis. Additionally, technological developments and future growth opportunities pertaining to Passive RFID Tags have been looked into. A separate assessment on the current as well as future Passive RFID Tags trends is also sketched in the report.

The report has also touched upon crucial aspects such as Passive RFID Tags pricing, production, distribution, supply, profit margin, and revenue. Additionally, it has highlighted the key drivers optimistically impacting the growth of the global Passive RFID Tags industry. Factors that may act as a barrier to the overall Passive RFID Tags growth are also scrutinized by the authors of the report.

Major key players have been mapped in the Passive RFID Tags report. Additionally, authors of the report have provided the competitive scenario by emphasizing on the prominent strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions, product development, collaboration, business expansion, and portfolio expansion taking place in Passive RFID Tags business. This research report as a whole acts like a key tool for the vendors to obtain clear understanding of the present and future development scenario of the Passive RFID Tags industry.

Major players operating in the Global Passive RFID Tags Market include:Honeywell, GAO RFID Inc., HID Global Corporation, Impinj, Inc., Smartrac N.V., The Tag Factory, Invengo Information Technology, Alien Technology, CoreRFID, InfinIDTech, Skyrfid, Omni-ID, OrangeTags, Dahua Technology, ChuanDa KeHong New Technology, Beijing Tangan, Guangdong Xinye

Global Passive RFID Tags Market by Product Type:Inlays, Hard Tags

Global Passive RFID Tags Market by Application:Health Care, Retail, Aerospace and Automotive, Maritime, Oil and Gas, Surveillance and Security, Logistics and Supply-chain, Others

In order to broaden the overall understanding of the global Passive RFID Tags industry, the report has segregated the global Passive RFID Tags business into varied segments comprising product type, application, and end user. This examination has been carried out based on parameters like size, CAGR, share, production, and consumption. Also, region-wise assessment, wherein lucrative prospects that a region or country is likely to offer has been explored.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Passive RFID Tags market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Passive RFID Tags market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Passive RFID Tags market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Passive RFID Tags market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Passive RFID Tags market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Passive RFID Tags market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Passive RFID Tags market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Passive RFID Tags Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Passive RFID Tags Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Passive RFID Tags Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Inlays

1.4.3 Hard Tags

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Passive RFID Tags Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Health Care

1.5.3 Retail

1.5.4 Aerospace and Automotive

1.5.5 Maritime

1.5.6 Oil and Gas

1.5.7 Surveillance and Security

1.5.8 Logistics and Supply-chain

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Passive RFID Tags Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Passive RFID Tags Industry

1.6.1.1 Passive RFID Tags Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Passive RFID Tags Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Passive RFID Tags Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Passive RFID Tags Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Passive RFID Tags Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Passive RFID Tags Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Passive RFID Tags Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Passive RFID Tags Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Passive RFID Tags Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Passive RFID Tags Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Passive RFID Tags Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Passive RFID Tags Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Passive RFID Tags Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Passive RFID Tags Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Passive RFID Tags Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Passive RFID Tags Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Passive RFID Tags Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Passive RFID Tags Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Passive RFID Tags Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Passive RFID Tags Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Passive RFID Tags Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Passive RFID Tags Production by Regions

4.1 Global Passive RFID Tags Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Passive RFID Tags Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Passive RFID Tags Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Passive RFID Tags Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Passive RFID Tags Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Passive RFID Tags Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Passive RFID Tags Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Passive RFID Tags Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Passive RFID Tags Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Passive RFID Tags Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Passive RFID Tags Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Passive RFID Tags Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Passive RFID Tags Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Passive RFID Tags Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Passive RFID Tags Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Passive RFID Tags Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Passive RFID Tags Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Passive RFID Tags Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Passive RFID Tags Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Passive RFID Tags Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Passive RFID Tags Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Passive RFID Tags Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Passive RFID Tags Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Passive RFID Tags Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Passive RFID Tags Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Passive RFID Tags Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Passive RFID Tags Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Passive RFID Tags Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Passive RFID Tags Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Passive RFID Tags Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Passive RFID Tags Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Passive RFID Tags Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Passive RFID Tags Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Passive RFID Tags Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Passive RFID Tags Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Passive RFID Tags Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Passive RFID Tags Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Passive RFID Tags Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Passive RFID Tags Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Passive RFID Tags Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Honeywell

8.1.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

8.1.2 Honeywell Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Honeywell Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Honeywell Product Description

8.1.5 Honeywell Recent Development

8.2 GAO RFID Inc.

8.2.1 GAO RFID Inc. Corporation Information

8.2.2 GAO RFID Inc. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 GAO RFID Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 GAO RFID Inc. Product Description

8.2.5 GAO RFID Inc. Recent Development

8.3 HID Global Corporation

8.3.1 HID Global Corporation Corporation Information

8.3.2 HID Global Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 HID Global Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 HID Global Corporation Product Description

8.3.5 HID Global Corporation Recent Development

8.4 Impinj, Inc.

8.4.1 Impinj, Inc. Corporation Information

8.4.2 Impinj, Inc. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Impinj, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Impinj, Inc. Product Description

8.4.5 Impinj, Inc. Recent Development

8.5 Smartrac N.V.

8.5.1 Smartrac N.V. Corporation Information

8.5.2 Smartrac N.V. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Smartrac N.V. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Smartrac N.V. Product Description

8.5.5 Smartrac N.V. Recent Development

8.6 The Tag Factory

8.6.1 The Tag Factory Corporation Information

8.6.2 The Tag Factory Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 The Tag Factory Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 The Tag Factory Product Description

8.6.5 The Tag Factory Recent Development

8.7 Invengo Information Technology

8.7.1 Invengo Information Technology Corporation Information

8.7.2 Invengo Information Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Invengo Information Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Invengo Information Technology Product Description

8.7.5 Invengo Information Technology Recent Development

8.8 Alien Technology

8.8.1 Alien Technology Corporation Information

8.8.2 Alien Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Alien Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Alien Technology Product Description

8.8.5 Alien Technology Recent Development

8.9 CoreRFID

8.9.1 CoreRFID Corporation Information

8.9.2 CoreRFID Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 CoreRFID Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 CoreRFID Product Description

8.9.5 CoreRFID Recent Development

8.10 InfinIDTech

8.10.1 InfinIDTech Corporation Information

8.10.2 InfinIDTech Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 InfinIDTech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 InfinIDTech Product Description

8.10.5 InfinIDTech Recent Development

8.11 Skyrfid

8.11.1 Skyrfid Corporation Information

8.11.2 Skyrfid Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Skyrfid Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Skyrfid Product Description

8.11.5 Skyrfid Recent Development

8.12 Omni-ID

8.12.1 Omni-ID Corporation Information

8.12.2 Omni-ID Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Omni-ID Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Omni-ID Product Description

8.12.5 Omni-ID Recent Development

8.13 OrangeTags

8.13.1 OrangeTags Corporation Information

8.13.2 OrangeTags Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 OrangeTags Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 OrangeTags Product Description

8.13.5 OrangeTags Recent Development

8.14 Dahua Technology

8.14.1 Dahua Technology Corporation Information

8.14.2 Dahua Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Dahua Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Dahua Technology Product Description

8.14.5 Dahua Technology Recent Development

8.15 ChuanDa KeHong New Technology

8.15.1 ChuanDa KeHong New Technology Corporation Information

8.15.2 ChuanDa KeHong New Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 ChuanDa KeHong New Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 ChuanDa KeHong New Technology Product Description

8.15.5 ChuanDa KeHong New Technology Recent Development

8.16 Beijing Tangan

8.16.1 Beijing Tangan Corporation Information

8.16.2 Beijing Tangan Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Beijing Tangan Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Beijing Tangan Product Description

8.16.5 Beijing Tangan Recent Development

8.17 Guangdong Xinye

8.17.1 Guangdong Xinye Corporation Information

8.17.2 Guangdong Xinye Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Guangdong Xinye Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Guangdong Xinye Product Description

8.17.5 Guangdong Xinye Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Passive RFID Tags Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Passive RFID Tags Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Passive RFID Tags Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Passive RFID Tags Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Passive RFID Tags Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Passive RFID Tags Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Passive RFID Tags Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Passive RFID Tags Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Passive RFID Tags Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Passive RFID Tags Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Passive RFID Tags Sales Channels

11.2.2 Passive RFID Tags Distributors

11.3 Passive RFID Tags Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Passive RFID Tags Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

