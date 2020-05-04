ON-SHELF AVAILABILITY SOLUTIONS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, TRENDS, OUTLOOK, AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS UP TO 2027

On-shelf availability solution market in global is expected to grow from US$ 2447.6 Mn in 2018 to US$ 6019.7 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 10.7% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Global On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

With the increasing competition in the retail industry, ensuring high on-shelf availability has become vital for retailers. Out-of-stock is a significant issue in retailing, which results in lost sales as well as decreasing customer loyalty. The root causes resulting in out-of-stock comprises inventory inaccuracy, unforeseen high demand, restock frequency, and inefficient shelf monitoring. Generally, identification and measurement of the out-of-stock situation are performed through limited visual shelf audits. However, with the advent of advanced technologies, automated methods such as on-shelf availability solutions are noticing huge adoption in the retail industry.

Top Companies Profiled In This Report:

Atlas Technology Group BeMyEye Holdings Ltd IBM Corporation Market6, Inc. Retail Solutions, Inc Retail Velocity SAP SE Shelfie Pty Ltd Tech Mahindra Limited Verix, Inc.

The North American region led the on-shelf availability solutions market in 2018 and is projected to lose its dominance to Europe over the forecast period 2019-2027. The North America on-shelf availability solutions market is propelled by the vast presence of retail stores and significant development in the retail sector. This region is a home for most of the world’s largest retailers. Mexico and Canada, each of them, have their own largest retail chains, and both the countries have retail companies that conduct business operations throughout the world. The retail industry is responsible for nearly two-thirds of the US GDP.

