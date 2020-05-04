Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Market 2020: Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications by 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report encompasses an in-depth study of the prevailing and upcoming situations of the global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines industry. The analysts and industry experts have carried out a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines industry with the help of research methodologies like PESTLE analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analysis. Additionally, technological developments and future growth opportunities pertaining to Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines have been looked into. A separate assessment on the current as well as future Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines trends is also sketched in the report.

The report has also touched upon crucial aspects such as Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines pricing, production, distribution, supply, profit margin, and revenue. Additionally, it has highlighted the key drivers optimistically impacting the growth of the global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines industry. Factors that may act as a barrier to the overall Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines growth are also scrutinized by the authors of the report.

Major key players have been mapped in the Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines report. Additionally, authors of the report have provided the competitive scenario by emphasizing on the prominent strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions, product development, collaboration, business expansion, and portfolio expansion taking place in Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines business. This research report as a whole acts like a key tool for the vendors to obtain clear understanding of the present and future development scenario of the Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines industry.

Major players operating in the Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Market include:Aker Solutions, TechnipFMC, Prysmian Group, Vallourec, Saipem SpA (Nexans), JDR, Oceaneering, Schlumberger Limited, Subsea 7, Mc Dermott, ArcelorMittal, GE(Baker Hughes), Airborne Oil & Gas, Cortland (Fibron BX), Orient Cable, CNOOC

Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Market by Product Type:Risers, Flowlines

Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Market by Application:Shallow Water Oil & Gas Fields, Deepwater Oil & Gas Fields, Ultra Deepwater Oil & Gas Fields

In order to broaden the overall understanding of the global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines industry, the report has segregated the global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines business into varied segments comprising product type, application, and end user. This examination has been carried out based on parameters like size, CAGR, share, production, and consumption. Also, region-wise assessment, wherein lucrative prospects that a region or country is likely to offer has been explored.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Risers

1.4.3 Flowlines

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Shallow Water Oil & Gas Fields

1.5.3 Deepwater Oil & Gas Fields

1.5.4 Ultra Deepwater Oil & Gas Fields

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Industry

1.6.1.1 Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Production by Regions

4.1 Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Aker Solutions

8.1.1 Aker Solutions Corporation Information

8.1.2 Aker Solutions Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Aker Solutions Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Aker Solutions Product Description

8.1.5 Aker Solutions Recent Development

8.2 TechnipFMC

8.2.1 TechnipFMC Corporation Information

8.2.2 TechnipFMC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 TechnipFMC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 TechnipFMC Product Description

8.2.5 TechnipFMC Recent Development

8.3 Prysmian Group

8.3.1 Prysmian Group Corporation Information

8.3.2 Prysmian Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Prysmian Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Prysmian Group Product Description

8.3.5 Prysmian Group Recent Development

8.4 Vallourec

8.4.1 Vallourec Corporation Information

8.4.2 Vallourec Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Vallourec Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Vallourec Product Description

8.4.5 Vallourec Recent Development

8.5 Saipem SpA (Nexans)

8.5.1 Saipem SpA (Nexans) Corporation Information

8.5.2 Saipem SpA (Nexans) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Saipem SpA (Nexans) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Saipem SpA (Nexans) Product Description

8.5.5 Saipem SpA (Nexans) Recent Development

8.6 JDR

8.6.1 JDR Corporation Information

8.6.2 JDR Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 JDR Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 JDR Product Description

8.6.5 JDR Recent Development

8.7 Oceaneering

8.7.1 Oceaneering Corporation Information

8.7.2 Oceaneering Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Oceaneering Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Oceaneering Product Description

8.7.5 Oceaneering Recent Development

8.8 Schlumberger Limited

8.8.1 Schlumberger Limited Corporation Information

8.8.2 Schlumberger Limited Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Schlumberger Limited Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Schlumberger Limited Product Description

8.8.5 Schlumberger Limited Recent Development

8.9 Subsea 7

8.9.1 Subsea 7 Corporation Information

8.9.2 Subsea 7 Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Subsea 7 Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Subsea 7 Product Description

8.9.5 Subsea 7 Recent Development

8.10 Mc Dermott

8.10.1 Mc Dermott Corporation Information

8.10.2 Mc Dermott Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Mc Dermott Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Mc Dermott Product Description

8.10.5 Mc Dermott Recent Development

8.11 ArcelorMittal

8.11.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

8.11.2 ArcelorMittal Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 ArcelorMittal Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 ArcelorMittal Product Description

8.11.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Development

8.12 GE(Baker Hughes)

8.12.1 GE(Baker Hughes) Corporation Information

8.12.2 GE(Baker Hughes) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 GE(Baker Hughes) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 GE(Baker Hughes) Product Description

8.12.5 GE(Baker Hughes) Recent Development

8.13 Airborne Oil & Gas

8.13.1 Airborne Oil & Gas Corporation Information

8.13.2 Airborne Oil & Gas Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Airborne Oil & Gas Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Airborne Oil & Gas Product Description

8.13.5 Airborne Oil & Gas Recent Development

8.14 Cortland (Fibron BX)

8.14.1 Cortland (Fibron BX) Corporation Information

8.14.2 Cortland (Fibron BX) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Cortland (Fibron BX) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Cortland (Fibron BX) Product Description

8.14.5 Cortland (Fibron BX) Recent Development

8.15 Orient Cable

8.15.1 Orient Cable Corporation Information

8.15.2 Orient Cable Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Orient Cable Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Orient Cable Product Description

8.15.5 Orient Cable Recent Development

8.16 CNOOC

8.16.1 CNOOC Corporation Information

8.16.2 CNOOC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 CNOOC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 CNOOC Product Description

8.16.5 CNOOC Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Sales Channels

11.2.2 Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Distributors

11.3 Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Oil & Gas Risers & Flowlines Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

