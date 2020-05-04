Neuroprosthetics Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

Neuroprosthesis is the process of using direct electric stimulation to enable proper functioning of the nervous system. Neuroprosthetic devices supplements the input or the output signals to the neural system, enabling the individual to carry out proper functioning and physical activities. Some of the purposes which involve the use of neuroprosthetics include, techniques for bladder and bowel control, deep brain stimulation, and restoration of mobility and respiration to paralyzed individuals.

The neuroprosthetics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to rise in the number of individuals suffering from neurological disorders and increasing incidence of amputations due to road accidents and injuries. In addition, increasing applications of neuroprosthetics is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Key vendors engaged in the Neuroprosthetics Market and covered in this report:

Abbott Boston Scientific Corporation Cochlear Ltd. LivaNova PLC MED EL Medtronic NeuroPace, Inc. Nevro Corp. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Sonova

The global neuroprosthetics market is segmented on the basis of type, technique and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as, input neural prosthetics and output neural prosthetics. The input neural prosthesis is further segmented as, retinal implants and cochlear implants. Similarly, output neural prosthesis is further classified as, motor prosthetics and cognitive prosthetics. Based on technique, the market is classified as, deep brain stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, transcranial magnetic stimulation, and vagus nerve stimulation. The neuroprosthetics market is segmented based on applications such as, physiological disorders, cognitive disorders and motor neuron disorders.

