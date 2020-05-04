Natural Ingredient Insect Repellent Market Size, Share, Key Players & Global Forecast to 2026

Latest Natural Ingredient Insect Repellent Market Report published by value market research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2026 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

This research report also includes profiles of major companies operating in the global market. Some of the prominent players operating in the global natural ingredient insect repellent market are Dabur International, Enesis Group, First Step Digital Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Homes LLC, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd., Johnson & Son, Inc., Quantum, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. This section cover profiling of major players in terms of important aspects such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, and recent developments undertaken during the forecast horizon.

Market Dynamics

The rising demand for natural and herbal insect repellents owing to its skin-friendly nature is driving the market growth. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding natural insect repellents as they help to prevent vector-borne diseases is further boosting the market growth. However, less effectivity of natural repellents as compare to synthetic insect repellents as natural repellents are plant-based extracts that are highly volatile in nature and evaporates easily could challenge the market demand.

The report has been created by using crucial tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis to help businesses around the globe navigate opportunities and challenges in the rapidly evolving marketplace with clarity. These tools also serve the detailed information of each application/product segment in the global market of natural ingredient insect repellent.

Market Segmentation

The study offers a decisive view of the global natural ingredient insect repellent market by segmenting it in terms of product type, ingredient type, pest-targeted, and distribution channel. The report analyzes these subsets with respect to the regional segmentation. This research study will prepare marketers for the evolving needs of their customers.

By Product

Sprays/Aerosols

Cream

Essential Oils

Liquid Vaporizers

Others

By Ingredient Type

Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus

Citronella Oil

Catnip Oil

Soybean Oil

Others

By Pest Targeted

Mosquitos

Flies

Ticks

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Regional Analysis

This section covers natural ingredient insect repellent market for the regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Regional segmentation has been done based on the present and future trends in the global natural ingredient insect repellent market along with the individual application segment across all the prominent region.

