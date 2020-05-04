Matting Agents Market Size, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis & Insights 2026

Latest Matting Agents Market Report published by value market research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2026 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the matting agents market include Akzonobel, Arkema, BYK Additives & Instruments, Evonik Industries, Huntsman Corporation, Imerys Minerals Ltd., J. M. Huber Corporation, Lubrizol, PPG Industries and W.R. Grace and Company. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The numerous applications in the coatings industry to improve durable, scratch-proof finish and color stability is primarily driving the market growth. The rising demand for protective coatings to prevent environmental contaminants is again accelerating market growth. The increasing application of matting agents in paint and coating and agriculture industry is further contributing to market growth. The architectural sector is likely to create potential opportunity on account of increasing usage in building interiors and exteriors application over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The entire matting agents market has been sub-categorized into type, technology, and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Wax

Thermoplastics

Silica

Others

By Technology

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Powder Coatings

Radiation Cure & High Solids

By Application

Industrial

Architectural

Leather

Wood

Printing Inks

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for matting agents market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

