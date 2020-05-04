Mass Flow Controllers Market scrutinized in new research by top key players

(4 May 2020) According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Mass Flow Controller Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, The global mass flow controller market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$1,588.0 Bn by 2025.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Electronics and Semiconductor, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Mass Flow Controllers market globally. This report on ‘Mass Flow Controllers market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The growth of mass flow controllers market in the current scenario is attributed to increased semiconductor manufacturing in countries such as the US, Taiwan, South Korea, China and Japan for various consumer as well as industrial electronics products. The mass flow controllers are the easiest scope to control gas and liquids flow during semiconductor manufacturing, as the flow controller manufacturers offer the end user with the opportunity to control the flow rate with three different modes namely; low flow rate, medium flow rate and high flow rate.

Geographically, the mass flow controller market has been analyzed based on four strategic regions namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of World. The most prominent region in the current scenario stands for Asia Pacific as the region consists of huge number of well-established as well as emerging semiconductor manufacturers. These industry participants invests substantial amounts in order to meet the client’s requirement with advanced technologies. Companies in Asia Pacific such as Samsung, Sony, Toshiba, UMC, and TSMC among others are constantly increasing their semiconductor manufacturing, which in turn leading mass flow controllers to innovate new and upgrade the existing controllers. The new products and upgraded products are attracting the semiconductor manufacturers significantly, which is impacting positively on the growth of the market. Pertaining to these factors, the region is also estimated to be the fastest growing geography in global mass flow controllers market. On the other hand, North America is the closest competitor to Asia Pacific, owing to increasing number of electronic chips manufacturing companies in the US.

Key findings of the study:

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to account the largest mass flow controller market share.

Based on flow rate, the low flow rate segment is projected to dominate the mass flow controller market.

Thermal sensor segment held the largest market share by sensors.

Semiconductor segment dominated the market by application.

The top companies operating in the field of mass flow controllers include Aalborg Instruments & Controls, Inc., Alicat Scientific, Axetris AG, Binary Intelligence LLC, Bronkhorst, Brooks Instrument, Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG, Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Horiba Stec Co. Ltd., MKS Instruments, Inc., and Parker Hannifin Corporation among others. Various other companies are also operating in the market and is coming up with new technologies and offerings which is helping the market for mass flow controllers to expand over the years in terms of volume as well as revenue.

Due to moderate entry barrier to industry, various small and medium companies are entering into the market, also well-established companies operating in the market are innovating new offerings. The well-established companies as well as the new entrants in the market are coming up with innovative technologies in terms of sensors, number of liquid flowing units as well as increasing the applications, resulting in increase in procurement of mass flow controllers.

