The global in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) market is forecast to reach USD 103.74 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Healthcare providers are dependent on various tools to diagnose diseases and guide the care plan. The most commonly used diagnostic tool is IVDs. It can be defined as clinical tests, which analyze samples collected from the human body like blood. Various regulatory agencies regulate these tests like US Food and Drug Administration.

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on In Vitro Diagnostics. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market.

Manufacturers of the medical devices used for these tests are required to submit reports to these regulatory bodies to confirm the accuracy of these tests prior to launching it to the market. Various market factors are boosting the growth of the market. One of these mentionable factors is the increase in the incidence rate of chronic diseases across all age cohorts. In regards to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a prominent market share. The market share held by the region is resultant of increasing geriatric population, rising incidence rate of infectious diseases like H1N1 and chronic diseases like cancer.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study

Danaher Corporation, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens AG, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sysmex Corporation, Biomérieux Sa, Becton Dickinson, Johnson & Johnson and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global In Vitro Diagnostics market according to Product, Component, Application, End-user, and Region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Immunoassay/Immunochemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Clinical Chemistry

Hematology

Microbiology

Urinalysis

Coagulation and Hemostasis

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Instruments

Reagents & Kits

Services

Data Management Software

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Laboratories

Hospital

Patient Self-Testing

Point-Of-Care Testing

Academic Institutes

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Diabetes

Infectious Diseases

Cardiology

Oncology

Nephrology

Autoimmune Diseases

HIV/Aids

Drug Testing/Pharmacogenomics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Further key findings from the report suggest:

-The In-Vitro Diagnostics market held a market share of USD 68.10 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.7% during the forecast period.

-In context to Technology, the Immunoassay/Immunochemistry segment generated the highest revenue of USD 17.03 Billion in the year 2018, with a growth rate of 4.9% during the forecast period. The rising incidence rate of infectious and chronic diseases and applicability of the technology in detecting particular substances in body fluid along with its traits like high specification have resulted in its elevated application in diagnosing these conditions, which contributes to the market share occupied by this segment.

-In context to Application, the Oncology segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 5.6% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 13.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the segment is resultant of increasing incidence rate of cancer and the applicability of this diagnostics in early detection of cancer…Continued

