Global Reprocessed Single Use Devices Market to Record Significant X% Revenue growth During the COVID 19 Lockdown Period 2017 – 2025

Medical device means any implement, machine, appliance ,apparatus, instrument, implant, reagent other similar or related article mean to be used for in vitro alone or in combination intended for treatment ,diagnosis, prevention or mitigation of any disease for human beings. Medical devices usually developed as reusable medical devices and reprocessing medical devices has always been a part of the medical-device life cycle which are to be reprocessed for reuse purpose. Reuse of medical devices enabled by their size, design, shape and fact and made up of resistance material and reprocessed by sterilization process.

In the reusable medical devices, hygiene pattern, transmission of infection, any cross contamination to the patient by using reuse of medical devices is remain unknown. Single use devices (SUD) are stands for a single use but reprocessed single use devices can be used multiple times with proper reprocessing. Use of reprocessed single use devices has become common practice around the world and is particularly popular in an emerging markets. SUD reprocessing is strictly regulated in most developed countries with well-established protocols for reprocessing. Singe use devices to be reused according to the necessary and essential requirements and information on the specific process to allow reuse including method of sterilization to be followed and also processes including cleaning, disinfection etc.

In addition, considering public health safety companies came with advancement in the technology to develop more sophisticated and complex devices by using appropriate material so to stand with steam sterilization method. Reprocessing single use devices has become essential to reduce healthcare costs in the future. According to data, the reprocessing industry has safely reprocessed over 50 million devices and prevented over 10,000 tons of medical waste from entering landfills.

The market is driven by the factors include, increase in the acceptance of reprocessed single use devices worldwide, huge cost savings with the use of reprocessed SUD and low barrier to entry as reprocessed medical devices are regulate by U.S.FDA in the US .The preconceived notions regarding the quality of reprocessed SUDs along with very little to no regulation of SUD reprocessing in emerging markets and reduction in manufacturer profits are hindering the growth of this market. But, lack of single use devices reprocessed facilities and only limited numbers of single use devices can be reprocessed and reuse has become major challenge to grow the market globally. The predetermined concepts regarding to maintain the standard quality of reprocessed SUDs along with reduction in the manufacturer profits and very little to no regulation of SUD reprocessing in emerging markets are hindering the growth of this market.

Based on the Devices, the global Reprocessed Single-Use Devices Market is divided into following

Surgical saw blades

Surgical drills

Laparoscopy scissors

Orthodontic (metal) braces

Electrophysiology catheters

Electrosurgical electrodes and pencils

Respiratory therapy and anesthesia breathing circuits

Endotracheal tubes

Balloon angioplasty (PTCA) catheters

Biopsy forceps

Based on End user, the global Reprocessed Single-Use Devices Market is divided into following

Hospitals

On the basis of the type global Reprocessed Single-Use Devices Market segmented into class-I and class –II. Class-I is further segmented into The Class-I devices have been further segmented into pulse oximeter sensors, sequential compression sleeves and tourniquet cuffs. The Class-II devices have been further segmented into laparoscopic graspers, microdebriders, cautery electrodes, laparoscopic graspers, scissors, forceps, scalpels, orthopedic blades, drill bits, external fixation clamps, and electrophysiological cardiac catheters etc.

Based on the end user, the global Reprocessed Single-Use Devices Market is divided into following into hospitals .Due to cost saving of reprocessed devices than originals purchase equipment major hospitals itself take part in the reprocessing.

On the basis of geography, the global Reprocessed Single-Use Devices Market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Based on geography, this market has been segmented into North America due to improved quality of reprocessed medical devices, stringent FDA regulation on reprocessing single use devices. Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa is expected to reach tremendous growth in the reprocessed single use devices market due to cost saving and safety acceptance of reprocessed single use device.

Major players in global Reprocessed Single-Use Devices Market Centurion Medical Products Corporation, Hygia Health Services, Inc., Medline ReNewal, MidWest Reprocessing Center, ReNu Medical, Inc., SterilMed, Inc., Stryker Sustainability Solutions, Inc., SureTek Medical and Vanguard AG etc.

