This report focuses on the global Infection Control status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Infection Control development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Infection Control market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

STERIS

Getinge

Ecolab

3M

Advanced Sterilization Products

Cantel Medical

Sotera Health

MMM Group

Matachana

Belimed AG

Halyard Health

Metrex Research

Reckitt Benckiser

Pal International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Disinfection Products

Sterilization Products and Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals and Clinics

Life Sciences Industry

Medical Device Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Food Industry

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Infection Control status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Infection Control development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Infection Control are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.