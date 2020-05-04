External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market – Global Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 HARMAN International, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Aptiv
Global external cloud automotive cyber security services market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing cloud- based applications in automotive industry and technological advancement and development in autonomous vehicle space are the factor for the growth of this market.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global external cloud automotive cyber security services market are HARMAN International, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Aptiv, Symantec Corporation, NXP Semiconductors., Honeywell International Inc., Trillium Secure, Inc., ESCRYPT, Vector Informatik GmbH, Karamba Security, Guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd., Upstream Security Ltd., Nexor, Capgemini, Intellias Ltd., Lear Corporation., Capricode Oy, AO Kaspersky Lab., FUJITSU, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and others.
This report studies Global External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.
This report also contains all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the top brands and players. All the way by also informing what the market drivers and restrains are with help of SWOT analysis.
Global External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market By Security (Endpoint Security, Application Security, Wireless Network Security), Application (Telematics System, Infotainment System, Powertrain System, Body Control & Comfort System, Communication System, ADAS & Safety System), Vehicle (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), Electrical Vehicle (Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.
Market Definition: Global External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market
Cyber security is a security which is used to protect the data and important information from attacks and other unauthorised access. Automotive cyber security services are those which protect the data and information related to the cars. They are widely used application such as telematics system, powertrain system, infotainment system, ADAS & safety system and others. Increasing number of cloud- based application in automotive industry is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing number of connected cars is a factor driving the market growth
- Growing support by regulatory body for vehicle data protection is also driving the market growth
- Technological advancement and development in autonomous and semi- autonomous vehicle will also propel the growth of this market
- Growing in- vehicle services connected to external cloud will also contribute as a factor for the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- High cost of automotive cyber security will hamper the market growth
- Aggregated ecosystem along with multiple stakeholder is another factor restricting the growth of the market
This reports includes the following deliverable
- Macro Indicator Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
- Market sizing and growth analysis
- Market Competitive Landscape
- Product Launches and Pipeline Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Market Mergers, Acquisitions and Agreements
- Company Profiles
This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global External Cloud Automotive Cyber Security Services Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2019, Singtel and Argus Cyber Security announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding so that together they can strengthen their cybersecurity abilities for Singapore’s transportation sector. This collaboration will assist the manufacturer in creating more autonomous vehicle technologies providing a secure ecosystem. This will further broaden their cyber security and solution.
- In July 2018, Capgemini announced the launch of their automotive cybersecurity offering which is specially designed so that they can increase the security in connected vehicle, IT systems and in vehicle manufacturing plants. The main aim of the launch is to help the manufacturer and suppliers so that they can detect and analyse any cybersecurity menace. This launch will solve the different cybersecurity challenges.
Competitive Analysis:
Global external cloud automotive cyber security services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of external cloud automotive cyber security services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
