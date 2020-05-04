Chloroquine Phosphate Tablets for COVID-19 Market 2020 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2025

“Analytical Research Cognizance” shared “Global Chloroquine Phosphate Tablets for COVID-19 Market“ Provides In-Depth Analysis Of Parent Market Trends, Macro-Economic Indicators And Governing Factors Along With Market Attractiveness As Per Segments.

Between 2020 and 2025 the global chloroquine market is projected to rise by USD 86.12 million. This reflects a major demand downturn as opposed to the growth figures of the previous year due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Healthy growth is expected to continue during the forecast period, however, and the market is expected to expand at nearly 3 per cent CAGR. We can also use the millions of doses of chloroquine given to the Federal Reserve to treat COVID-19 patients. Also, pharmacists are worried about prescribing chloroquine phosphate for the coronavirus has led to shortages for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis patients, and raises safety issues.

On Sunday, the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for treating COVID-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine sulfate and chloroquine phosphate. The emergency rules allow patients to receive doses of the medications provided by drug makers such as Bayer AG US: BAYRY and Novartis AG US: NVS to the US federal stockpile. Chloroquine phosphate tablets produced by the privately-held Growing Pharmaceuticals Co. and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co. have been reported to lack. Ltd. Ltd. The FDA has provided a range of emergency-use authorizations for diagnostic tests and medical devices like ventilators to include a remedy to the period it would take to check effectiveness in clinical trials to treat the growing number of Americans currently sick with COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases are rising at a significant pace in the US. European countries like Italy, Germany, France, Spain and the United Kingdom are also seeing a dramatic rise in the number of people diagnosed with the virus. Many governments across the globe are working closely with pharmaceutical firms and research laboratories to find new coronavirus therapies. Europe, for example, launched clinical trials for multiple medications, including chloroquine, to treat patients infected with COVID-19 on 24 March 2020. As the number of COVID-19 cases rises, the market will see a spike in chloroquine demand over the forecast period. The demand is powered by several Chloroquine indications. Furthermore, main vendors are expecting the rising demand and production of chloroquine to fuel the growth of the chloroquine industry.

The key players operating within the global Chloroquine Phosphate Tablets for COVID-19 market include Abcam Plc, ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., Bayer AG, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Ipca Laboratories Ltd. among others.

The rising prevalence of malaria and rheumatic diseases worldwide has raised demand for chloroquine considerably. For example, there were almost 228 million cases of malaria worldwide in 2018. Similarly, nearly 54.4 million adults in the US battled arthritis, gout, lupus and fibromyalgia between 2013 to 2015. Additionally, chloroquine was reported as a possible drug candidate for coronavirus treatment in January 2020. This is expected to further fuel global demand growth for chloroquine over the projected period.

The global Chloroquine Phosphate Tablets for COVID-19 market is bifurcated on the basis of application and geography. The application segment is bifurcated into Rheumatoid arthritis, malaria and others. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Chloroquine Phosphate Tablets for COVID-19 market has been further segmented into respective countries. The report overall covers 20 countries and regions combined, globally.

