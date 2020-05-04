Celery Juice Market estimated to grow high during forecast by Top Players like KAUAI JUICE CO, CAJ Food Products, Pressed Juicery, Invertec Foods, Green Press, Kaleidoscope Juice

The celery juice market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as rising consumer awareness of health benefits associated with the consumption of celery juice coupled with the growing consumer preference towards packaged juices. Moreover, an increase in usage of celery in the food & beverage industry provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the celery juice market. However, side effects associated with the consumption of celery juice in some cases is projected to hamper the overall growth of the celery juice market.

Leading Celery Juice Market Players:

Barakat Quality Plus LLC

Sunshine Juice Co

The JuiceWorks

The Cotswold Juice Company

KAUAI JUICE CO

CAJ Food Products, Inc.

Pressed Juicery

Invertec Foods

Green Press Inc.

Kaleidoscope Juice

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Celery Juice Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Food and Beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the celery juice market with detailed market segmentation by product, distribution channel and geography. The global celery juice market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading celery juice market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global celery juice market is segmented on the basis of product and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the celery juice market is segmented into ready-to-drink juice and puree. Based on distribution channel the global celery juice market is divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, online retailers, specialty stores, and others.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Celery Juice Market, By Component

Chapter 5: Celery Juice Market, By Deployment

Chapter 6: Celery Juice Market, By Organization Size

Chapter 7: Celery Juice Market, By Application

Chapter 8: Celery Juice Market, By Region

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

To Continue…

