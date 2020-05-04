Brushless DC Motors Market Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2025

Brushless DC Motors Market: Snapshot

The brushless DC motors market has become increasingly commercially important in recent years following the rising use of electronic systems in novel application streams such as the automotive sector. Brushless DC motors are more expensive than conventional brushed DC motors, but provide significant benefits in terms of operational efficiency and maintenance requirements, i.e. they offer a higher power-to-volume ratio, which has been a key factor driving the brushless DC motors market, and they require less maintenance than conventional brushed DC motors.

The growth of the electric vehicles industry has been a key catalyst for the global brushless DC motors market. The higher per-volume output of brushless DC motors has allowed automotive manufacturers to utilize them to provide more torque than similar-sized engines using brushed DC motors. The vital importance of torque in the running of electric automobiles is likely to remain a key driver for the global brushless DC motors market in the coming years, as more automotive manufacturers are likely to enter the electric vehicles sector due to the increasingly lucrative prospects of the sector.

Governments across the world have adopted a supportive stance regarding the electric vehicles sector and public perception regarding the sector has also become increasingly supportive following consistent technological advancement, which has led to the availability of sophisticated and reliable electric vehicles. Automotive giants such as Toyota have made huge strides in the electric vehicles sector in recent years, while newcomers such as Tesla have also made vital contributions, which bodes well for the global brushless DC motors market in the coming years.

Global Brushless DC Motors Market: Overview

On account of the convenience and efficiency brushless DC motors offer, they are slated to exhibit substantial demand over the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. Also known as a BLDC motor, a brushless DC motor consists of a stator and a permanent magnet. Instead of brushes, the brushless DC motor uses an electronic drive for feeding stator windings.

The report on the brushless DC motors market studies the key challenges, growth drivers, recent developments, trends, and opportunities. The market forecasts, market attractiveness, major segments, competitive landscape, technological advancements, along with relevant figures and charts, are provided. The major companies are described in detail, wherein their market shares, strategic overview, and SWOT analysis are discussed.

Global Brushless DC Motors Market: Drivers and Restraints

Brushless DC motors offer high power-to-volume ratio, apart from being more reliable, efficient, and less noisy than brushed DC motors. Responsiveness, thermal resistance, safety, and quicker acceleration are some other major advantages offered by these products, fuelling their demand over numerous industrial applications. As brushless DC motors are capable of providing large amounts of torque at a rapid pace, the demand for them is likely to increase to a great extent over the coming period. Though they are comparatively costlier than brushed motors, brushless DC motors pay off in the long term by cutting down the maintenance costs and saving a lot of time otherwise required for repairing brushed DC motors. All these benefits offered by these motors will accelerate the growth of the global brushless DC motors market.

Furthermore, there has been a towering demand for electric vehicles due to the widespread prevalence of environmental initiatives. The rising awareness about carbon emissions and the urgent need to combat environmental hazards have been prompting several government policies.

Since electric vehicles and other “green” vehicles such as go-karts make use of brushless DC motors, the market for brushless DC motors will witness an upsurge on a global scale.

On the contrary, factors such as high costs and lack of adequate skilled personnel might limit growth. However, the expansion of various industrial application segments such as electronics, manufacturing, chemicals, paper and pulp, food processing, aerospace, and will create newer revenue pockets for the global brushless DC motors market.

Global Brushless DC Motors Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for brushless DC motors can be segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is slated to emerge with maximum growth opportunities on account of the immense growth of the automotive industry, with countries such as India, Japan, Taiwan, and China among the prominent contributors. Whereas, the U.S. will be largely responsible for the growth of the North America segment. The growth of the brushless DC motors market in South Africa can be attributed to the growing demand for electric vehicles in this region.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the major companies operating in the global market for brushless DC motors are Allied Motion Technologies, ABB, AMETEK, Danaher, Minebea, Asmo, Anaheim Automation, and Rockwell Automation. Numerous market players have been concentrating their energies on product development through investments in research and development activities. This might lead to intense competition among them.

