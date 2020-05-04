Bionematicides Market : Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Industry Trends, Impact Factors, SWOT Analysis 2025

Market Overview:

The global Bionematicides market was valued at USD 153.8 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 631.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Bionemtocides belong to the family of biopesticides that are used in treatment of nematode infestation of crops. They aid in eradicating nematodes in the early growth stage. The rising focus on tackling losses caused due to pests is expected to drive market demand

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 High level of crop infestation by nematodes

1.2 Phasing out of chemical fumigant nematicides due to environmental concerns

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Slow speed of action and lower shelf life

2.2 Barriers in adoption

Market Segmentation:

The global Bionematicidesmarket is segmented on the type, infestation, crop type, mode of application, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Microbials

1.2 Chemicals

2. By Infestation:

2.1 Cyst Nematodes

2.2 Root Knot Nematodes

2.3 Lesion Nematodes

2.4 Others

3. By Crop Type:

3.1 Grains and Cereals

3.2 Pulses and Oilseeds

3.3 Vegetables and Fruits

3.4 Others

4. By Mode of Application:

4.1 Soil Treatment

4.2 Foliar Spray

4.3 Seed Treatment

4.4 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Syngenta AG

2. Horizon Agritech

3. Bayer Cropscience AG

4. The Real IPM Company

5. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

6. Bio HumaNetics Inc.

7. T. Stanes and Company Limited

8. Agri Life

9. Certis USA LLC

10. Valent Biosciences Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

