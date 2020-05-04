Automotive Wiring Harness Market by Key Players, Sales, Demand, Industry Dynamic Forces & Forecast 2027

The automotive wiring harness market accounted to US$ 47.08 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 68.18 Bn by 2027.



Increases are expected in all the major production regions, while the North America and Asia Pacific are likely to perform more dynamically than the European region. The output of vehicles with alternative drive technologies will again very much outpace the overall market. Double-digit rates of growth are expected in all regions, which adds up to a 51 percent global increase in output.

The key companies operating in the field of automotive wiring harness that are profiled in the report include Sumitomo Electric, Lear Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC (Aptiv), Yazaki Corporation, Furukawa Electric Co., Fujikura Automotive, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Leoni AG, Minda Spark, and Nexans among others.

As per the automobile associations, the global vehicular population had crossed 1 billion mark in the year 2010 itself which was driven by the aggressive growth rates in India and China in that fiscal year. The rise in the sales of vehicles and in particular passenger cars can be attributed to the steady increase in the disposable incomes of consumers. Developing economies witnessed a steady growth in the post-recession era and thus there was rise in the disposable incomes by consumers. Globally, the trend of urbanization is growing at an exponential growth rate. Due to this, the average disposal income of the population staying in urban cities is also increasing, allowing them to enhance their lifestyles. The number of passenger cars operated worldwide is therefore bolstering, further creating a demand for production of passenger cars to cater to the ever increasing demands. There was a steady rise in the demand for new passenger cars post-recession in the advanced as well as developing economies of the world.

The global automotive wiring harness market by vehicle type has been segmented into passenger car, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV). Wiring harness provides electrical as well as data connection within a vehicle. With the rise of advanced driver assistance systems such as Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Lane-keep Assist, Traction Control, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Braking, Automatic Parking and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) among others, the demand for data connectivity cables or harness is set to increase. TThe price variation of passenger vehicle wiring harness as compared with LCV and M&HCV is around 30% – 40% on the lower side. However, the sheer volume of the passenger vehicle production has negated the weightage of the LCV and M&HC wiring harness prices thus capturing a larger market share of the among the three vehicle types.

