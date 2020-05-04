Automotive Logistics Market Growing Rapidly With Latest Trends & Future Scope by 2020-2027

The global automotive logistics market accounted to US$ 203.0 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 370.8 Bn by 2027.

In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%. There is a significant production of vehicles and automotive components in the region. China, being the most significant vehicle manufacturing country in the Asia Pacific region, produced 27.8 million vehicles in 2018, which showcases, the demand for automotive logistics in the country. Chinese automakers export their vehicles to several countries, including Afghanistan, Brazil, Chile, Egypt, the Philippines, Russia, and Saudi Arabia, among others.

The automotive logistics market is occupied with large numbers of established players as well as emerging players across the globe. The key companies functioning in the market include DHL, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker Logistics, DSV A/S, GEODIS, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co., Ltd. Ryder System, Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Inc., and XPO Logistics among others.

The automotive logistics market by sector is segmented into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, tire, and component. The automotive logistics market by component segment led the market in 2018 with the maximum market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The tire manufacturer faces different challenges in the supply chain, such as poor forecast mechanism and visibility, which might result in inadequate inventory management. However, rising production of vehicles and tires go hand in hand and are direct interlinked with each other.

The automotive logistics market by services is further segmented into transportation, warehousing, packaging processes, integrated service, and reverse logisticss. Transportation dominates the automotive logistics market heavily and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. Transportation is an integral part of the logistic operations and a significant contributor to the logistic expenses. The technological advancement in the system allow to deliver superior services to the clients irrespective of international or domestic.

Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This will help our clients invest or divest their assets.

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Our research and insights help our clients identify compatible business partners.

