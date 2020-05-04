Automotive Human–Machine Interface (HMI) Market to Generate around $30 Billion in 2023

The increasing demand for higher safety features and enhanced user experience in vehicles is one of the major factors pushing the adoption of automotive human–machine interface (HMI) across the world. Since the last few years, there has been a surge in the popularity of various advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), such as automatic brakes and alert systems, which apprise drivers about the permissible speed limit, traffic situation, and traffic signals, which have, in turn, increased the demand for automative HMI. These HMI systems enhance the interaction between drivers and ADAS systems, thereby leading to better safety of the vehicle and passengers.

Due to the above-mentioned factors, the global automotive human–machine interface (HMI) market is expected to grow from $13.9 billion in 2017 to $29.6 billion by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period (2018–2023). The various types of automotive HMI systems available in the market are steering-mounted controls, touch screen displays, rear-seat entertainment (RSE) consoles, heads-up displays (HUD), instrument clusters, and multi-function switches. Amongst these, HUDs are expected to witness the fastest rise in procurement, owing to the increasing uptake of premium cars.

Geographically, the highest adoption of automotive HMI systems was observed in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in the past few years. This is primarily attributed to the higher sales of passenger cars in this region than anywhere else, on account of the surging purchasing power of the people. Owing to the burgeoning sales of premium and luxury cars and soaring customer preference for vehicles equipped with HMI features in the U.S., North America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the demand for automotive HMI systems during the forecast period.

