Automation as a Service Market Size,Growth Factors, Regional Analysis, 2018-2023

Automation as a Service Market: By Component (Solutions & Service), Service (Managed, Professional), Deployment (Cloud & On-Premise), Organization Size (Small & Medium, Large), Application (Information Technology (It), Operations, Human Resources (Hr)– Global Forecast Till 2023.Automation as a Service (SDP) can be defined as the process of assimilating all domain and functionality tools into various automation layers to have unified interface for all workflows. It can also be defined as the process of automating events, processes, tasks and business functions.The global market for Automation as a service is occupied by a few technology giants such as Automation Anywhere, Inc. (U.S.), Blue Prism Group Plc. (U.K), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), UiPath (U.S.), HCL Technologies Limited (India).

Accenture and Blue Prism, a leading provider of enterprise robotic process automation (RPA) software, are working together to provide RPA solutions to help organizations across industries to automate a wide range of business processes for lower costs along with improved compliance and increased productivity. It is observed that more than 40 organizations have already selected Accenture and Blue Prism to help achieve this, including international retailer Circle K and Raiffeisen Bank International.

The factors driving the growth of the automation as a service market is the high adoption of automation services across business processes and utilization of cloud technology within enterprises to enhance the business growth. However, aspects such as maintaining data security and privacy is hampering the market growth. The opportunities identified in this market is the higher adoption of automation service among the small and medium enterprises and the ability to generate a positive impact.The Global Automation as a Service Market is expected to Grow at a CAGR of approximately 29% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global automation as a service market: Automation Anywhere, Inc. (U.S.), Blue Prism Group Plc. (U.K), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), UiPath (U.S.), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.), Kofax Inc. (U.S.), NICE Ltd. (Israel), and Pegasystems Inc.(U.S.) and others.

Segments

The global automation as a service market is segmented by component, type, deployment, organization size, application, and vertical. By component, the market consists of solutions & service. Service consists of managed services and professional services. Professional service consists of consulting services, deployment & integration, and support & training. By deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. By organization size, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. By application, the market consists of information technology (it), sales and marketing, operations, finance and human resources (HR).And by end-user segment the market is segmented into BFSI, telecommunications and IT, retail & wholesales, healthcare and life science, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, hospitality and others.

Regional Analysis

The global automation as a service market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America region accounts for the largest share in the global Automation as a Service market. Owing to technological advancement, well-established IT infrastructure, adoption of advanced technology across numerous industries. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing owing to the presence of small and medium enterprises that mostly adopt cloud-based applications. Further, the increase in adoption of automation and cloud technologies among enterprise, and government initiatives, for development of smart cities in the APAC countries, that includes China, India, and Taiwan is aiding the market growth.

