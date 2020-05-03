Powered Paragliding Market Outlook Growths, Development Factors, Top Companies, Research Method 2026| Gilo Industries Group (Parajet), BlackHawk Paramotors, Ozone Power Ltd, Hercules PPG

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report encompasses an in-depth study of the prevailing and upcoming situations of the global Powered Paragliding industry. The analysts and industry experts have carried out a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Powered Paragliding industry with the help of research methodologies like PESTLE analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analysis. Additionally, technological developments and future growth opportunities pertaining to Powered Paragliding have been looked into. A separate assessment on the current as well as future Powered Paragliding trends is also sketched in the report.

The report has also touched upon crucial aspects such as Powered Paragliding pricing, production, distribution, supply, profit margin, and revenue. Additionally, it has highlighted the key drivers optimistically impacting the growth of the global Powered Paragliding industry. Factors that may act as a barrier to the overall Powered Paragliding growth are also scrutinized by the authors of the report.

Major key players have been mapped in the Powered Paragliding report. Additionally, authors of the report have provided the competitive scenario by emphasizing on the prominent strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions, product development, collaboration, business expansion, and portfolio expansion taking place in Powered Paragliding business. This research report as a whole acts like a key tool for the vendors to obtain clear understanding of the present and future development scenario of the Powered Paragliding industry.

Major players operating in the Global Powered Paragliding Market include:Gilo Industries Group (Parajet), BlackHawk Paramotors, Ozone Power Ltd, Hercules PPG, Kits and Completed units, Everest Gliders, TrikeBuggy, U-Turn GmbH, Swing, NOVA, Apco Aviation Ltd, Fly Products, Milspecppg LLC

Global Powered Paragliding Market by Product Type:Foot-Launch, Quad or Trike

Global Powered Paragliding Market by Application:Military, Civilian

In order to broaden the overall understanding of the global Powered Paragliding industry, the report has segregated the global Powered Paragliding business into varied segments comprising product type, application, and end user. This examination has been carried out based on parameters like size, CAGR, share, production, and consumption. Also, region-wise assessment, wherein lucrative prospects that a region or country is likely to offer has been explored.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Powered Paragliding market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Powered Paragliding market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Powered Paragliding market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Powered Paragliding market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Powered Paragliding market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Powered Paragliding market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Powered Paragliding market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Powered Paragliding Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Powered Paragliding Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Powered Paragliding Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Foot-Launch

1.4.3 Quad or Trike

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Powered Paragliding Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Military

1.5.3 Civilian

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Powered Paragliding Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Powered Paragliding Industry

1.6.1.1 Powered Paragliding Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Powered Paragliding Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Powered Paragliding Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Powered Paragliding Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Powered Paragliding Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Powered Paragliding Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Powered Paragliding Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Powered Paragliding Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Powered Paragliding Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Powered Paragliding Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Powered Paragliding Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Powered Paragliding Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Powered Paragliding Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Powered Paragliding Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Powered Paragliding Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Powered Paragliding Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Powered Paragliding Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Powered Paragliding Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Powered Paragliding Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Powered Paragliding Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Powered Paragliding Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Powered Paragliding Production by Regions

4.1 Global Powered Paragliding Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Powered Paragliding Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Powered Paragliding Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Powered Paragliding Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Powered Paragliding Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Powered Paragliding Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Powered Paragliding Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Powered Paragliding Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Powered Paragliding Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Powered Paragliding Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Powered Paragliding Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Powered Paragliding Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Powered Paragliding Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Powered Paragliding Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Powered Paragliding Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Powered Paragliding Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Powered Paragliding Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Powered Paragliding Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Powered Paragliding Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Powered Paragliding Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Powered Paragliding Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Powered Paragliding Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Powered Paragliding Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Powered Paragliding Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Powered Paragliding Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Powered Paragliding Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Powered Paragliding Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Powered Paragliding Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Powered Paragliding Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Powered Paragliding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Powered Paragliding Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Powered Paragliding Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Powered Paragliding Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Powered Paragliding Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Powered Paragliding Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Powered Paragliding Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Powered Paragliding Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Powered Paragliding Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Powered Paragliding Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Powered Paragliding Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Gilo Industries Group (Parajet)

8.1.1 Gilo Industries Group (Parajet) Corporation Information

8.1.2 Gilo Industries Group (Parajet) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Gilo Industries Group (Parajet) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Gilo Industries Group (Parajet) Product Description

8.1.5 Gilo Industries Group (Parajet) Recent Development

8.2 BlackHawk Paramotors

8.2.1 BlackHawk Paramotors Corporation Information

8.2.2 BlackHawk Paramotors Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 BlackHawk Paramotors Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 BlackHawk Paramotors Product Description

8.2.5 BlackHawk Paramotors Recent Development

8.3 Ozone Power Ltd

8.3.1 Ozone Power Ltd Corporation Information

8.3.2 Ozone Power Ltd Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Ozone Power Ltd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Ozone Power Ltd Product Description

8.3.5 Ozone Power Ltd Recent Development

8.4 Hercules PPG

8.4.1 Hercules PPG Corporation Information

8.4.2 Hercules PPG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Hercules PPG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Hercules PPG Product Description

8.4.5 Hercules PPG Recent Development

8.5 Kits and Completed units

8.5.1 Kits and Completed units Corporation Information

8.5.2 Kits and Completed units Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Kits and Completed units Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Kits and Completed units Product Description

8.5.5 Kits and Completed units Recent Development

8.6 Everest Gliders

8.6.1 Everest Gliders Corporation Information

8.6.2 Everest Gliders Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Everest Gliders Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Everest Gliders Product Description

8.6.5 Everest Gliders Recent Development

8.7 TrikeBuggy

8.7.1 TrikeBuggy Corporation Information

8.7.2 TrikeBuggy Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 TrikeBuggy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 TrikeBuggy Product Description

8.7.5 TrikeBuggy Recent Development

8.8 U-Turn GmbH

8.8.1 U-Turn GmbH Corporation Information

8.8.2 U-Turn GmbH Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 U-Turn GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 U-Turn GmbH Product Description

8.8.5 U-Turn GmbH Recent Development

8.9 Swing

8.9.1 Swing Corporation Information

8.9.2 Swing Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Swing Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Swing Product Description

8.9.5 Swing Recent Development

8.10 NOVA

8.10.1 NOVA Corporation Information

8.10.2 NOVA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 NOVA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 NOVA Product Description

8.10.5 NOVA Recent Development

8.11 Apco Aviation Ltd

8.11.1 Apco Aviation Ltd Corporation Information

8.11.2 Apco Aviation Ltd Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Apco Aviation Ltd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Apco Aviation Ltd Product Description

8.11.5 Apco Aviation Ltd Recent Development

8.12 Fly Products

8.12.1 Fly Products Corporation Information

8.12.2 Fly Products Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Fly Products Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Fly Products Product Description

8.12.5 Fly Products Recent Development

8.13 Milspecppg LLC

8.13.1 Milspecppg LLC Corporation Information

8.13.2 Milspecppg LLC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Milspecppg LLC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Milspecppg LLC Product Description

8.13.5 Milspecppg LLC Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Powered Paragliding Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Powered Paragliding Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Powered Paragliding Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Powered Paragliding Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Powered Paragliding Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Powered Paragliding Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Powered Paragliding Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Powered Paragliding Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Powered Paragliding Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Powered Paragliding Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Powered Paragliding Sales Channels

11.2.2 Powered Paragliding Distributors

11.3 Powered Paragliding Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Powered Paragliding Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

