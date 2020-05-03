Phosphorus and Derivatives Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027 | OCP Group Inc, The Mosaic Company, EuroChem Group

Global Phosphorus & Derivatives Market By Type (Ammonium Phosphate, Industrial Phosphate, Purified Phosphoric Acid, Phosphorus Chloride, Phosphorus Pentoxide, Phosphorus Pentasulfide, Other), Application (Fertilizers, Detergents, Food Industry, Water Treatment Chemicals, Metal Finishing, Flame Retardant Material, Other), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Phosphorus and Derivatives Market

Phosphorus & derivatives market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 97.32 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 3.60% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Phosphorus & derivatives market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to increasing number of population across the globe.

The growing demand of essential nutrients for proper functioning of the body, reduction of arable land for cultivation, rising usage of bio-fuels along with rising demand of water treatment, introduction of halogen free flame retardants which will likely to enhance the growth of the phosphorus & derivatives market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, rising usages of phosphate in batteries for electric vehicles along with improvement in hard process related to kiln phosphoric acid production which will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the phosphorus & derivatives market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Rising conservation of resources along with quality issues of phosphorous rock will likely to hamper the growth of the phosphorus & derivatives market in the above mentioned forecast period.

This phosphorus & derivatives market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on phosphorus & derivatives market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Phosphorus & Derivatives Market Scope and Market Size

Phosphorus & derivatives market is segmented on the basis of type and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, phosphorus & derivatives market is segmented into ammonium phosphate, industrial phosphate, purified phosphoric acid, phosphorus chloride, phosphorus pentoxide, phosphorus pentasulfide, and other.

Phosphorus & derivatives market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities, and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for phosphorus & derivatives market includes fertilizers, detergents, food industry, water treatment chemicals, metal finishing, flame retardant material, and other.

Phosphorus & Derivatives Market Country Level Analysis

Phosphorus & derivatives market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country type and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the phosphorus & derivatives market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the phosphorus & derivatives market due to the increasing number of applications in fertilizers along with rising crop production due to rising population in the region. North America region is expected to hold the largest growth rate due to the increasing number of industries in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Phosphorus & Derivatives Market Share Analysis

Phosphorus & derivatives market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to phosphorus & derivatives market.

The major players covered in the phosphorus & derivatives market report are OCP Group Inc, The Mosaic Company, EuroChem Group, Budenheim USA, Inc., CF Industries Holdings, Inc., ICL, Kazphosphate, LANXESS, PhosAgro Group of Companies, Prayon S.A., Ma’aden, Solvay, UPL, Vale S.A., YPH, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

