NFC Business Card Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2020-2026| CustomUSB, Yuvera Solutions (1Card), MOO, Blue, SmartCards

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report encompasses an in-depth study of the prevailing and upcoming situations of the global NFC Business Card industry. The analysts and industry experts have carried out a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global NFC Business Card industry with the help of research methodologies like PESTLE analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analysis. Additionally, technological developments and future growth opportunities pertaining to NFC Business Card have been looked into. A separate assessment on the current as well as future NFC Business Card trends is also sketched in the report.

The report has also touched upon crucial aspects such as NFC Business Card pricing, production, distribution, supply, profit margin, and revenue. Additionally, it has highlighted the key drivers optimistically impacting the growth of the global NFC Business Card industry. Factors that may act as a barrier to the overall NFC Business Card growth are also scrutinized by the authors of the report.

Major key players have been mapped in the NFC Business Card report. Additionally, authors of the report have provided the competitive scenario by emphasizing on the prominent strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions, product development, collaboration, business expansion, and portfolio expansion taking place in NFC Business Card business. This research report as a whole acts like a key tool for the vendors to obtain clear understanding of the present and future development scenario of the NFC Business Card industry.

Major players operating in the Global NFC Business Card Market include:CustomUSB, Yuvera Solutions (1Card), MOO, Blue, SmartCards, BIGDAWGS, RFITRFID, MoreRFID, BuzzTech

Global NFC Business Card Market by Product Type:Paper Business Cards, Plastic Business Cards

Global NFC Business Card Market by Application:Smartphones, Tablets

In order to broaden the overall understanding of the global NFC Business Card industry, the report has segregated the global NFC Business Card business into varied segments comprising product type, application, and end user. This examination has been carried out based on parameters like size, CAGR, share, production, and consumption. Also, region-wise assessment, wherein lucrative prospects that a region or country is likely to offer has been explored.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global NFC Business Card market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global NFC Business Card market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global NFC Business Card market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global NFC Business Card market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global NFC Business Card market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global NFC Business Card market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global NFC Business Card market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 NFC Business Card Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top NFC Business Card Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global NFC Business Card Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Paper Business Cards

1.4.3 Plastic Business Cards

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global NFC Business Card Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Smartphones

1.5.3 Tablets

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): NFC Business Card Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the NFC Business Card Industry

1.6.1.1 NFC Business Card Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and NFC Business Card Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for NFC Business Card Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global NFC Business Card Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global NFC Business Card Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global NFC Business Card Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global NFC Business Card Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global NFC Business Card Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global NFC Business Card Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global NFC Business Card Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for NFC Business Card Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key NFC Business Card Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top NFC Business Card Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top NFC Business Card Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top NFC Business Card Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top NFC Business Card Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top NFC Business Card Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top NFC Business Card Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top NFC Business Card Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by NFC Business Card Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global NFC Business Card Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 NFC Business Card Production by Regions

4.1 Global NFC Business Card Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top NFC Business Card Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top NFC Business Card Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America NFC Business Card Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America NFC Business Card Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America NFC Business Card Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe NFC Business Card Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe NFC Business Card Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe NFC Business Card Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China NFC Business Card Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China NFC Business Card Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China NFC Business Card Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan NFC Business Card Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan NFC Business Card Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan NFC Business Card Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 NFC Business Card Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top NFC Business Card Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top NFC Business Card Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top NFC Business Card Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America NFC Business Card Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America NFC Business Card Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe NFC Business Card Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe NFC Business Card Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific NFC Business Card Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific NFC Business Card Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America NFC Business Card Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America NFC Business Card Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa NFC Business Card Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa NFC Business Card Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global NFC Business Card Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global NFC Business Card Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global NFC Business Card Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 NFC Business Card Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global NFC Business Card Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global NFC Business Card Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global NFC Business Card Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global NFC Business Card Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global NFC Business Card Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global NFC Business Card Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global NFC Business Card Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 CustomUSB

8.1.1 CustomUSB Corporation Information

8.1.2 CustomUSB Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 CustomUSB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 CustomUSB Product Description

8.1.5 CustomUSB Recent Development

8.2 Yuvera Solutions (1Card)

8.2.1 Yuvera Solutions (1Card) Corporation Information

8.2.2 Yuvera Solutions (1Card) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Yuvera Solutions (1Card) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Yuvera Solutions (1Card) Product Description

8.2.5 Yuvera Solutions (1Card) Recent Development

8.3 MOO

8.3.1 MOO Corporation Information

8.3.2 MOO Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 MOO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 MOO Product Description

8.3.5 MOO Recent Development

8.4 Blue

8.4.1 Blue Corporation Information

8.4.2 Blue Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Blue Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Blue Product Description

8.4.5 Blue Recent Development

8.5 SmartCards

8.5.1 SmartCards Corporation Information

8.5.2 SmartCards Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 SmartCards Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 SmartCards Product Description

8.5.5 SmartCards Recent Development

8.6 BIGDAWGS

8.6.1 BIGDAWGS Corporation Information

8.6.2 BIGDAWGS Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 BIGDAWGS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 BIGDAWGS Product Description

8.6.5 BIGDAWGS Recent Development

8.7 RFITRFID

8.7.1 RFITRFID Corporation Information

8.7.2 RFITRFID Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 RFITRFID Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 RFITRFID Product Description

8.7.5 RFITRFID Recent Development

8.8 MoreRFID

8.8.1 MoreRFID Corporation Information

8.8.2 MoreRFID Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 MoreRFID Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 MoreRFID Product Description

8.8.5 MoreRFID Recent Development

8.9 BuzzTech

8.9.1 BuzzTech Corporation Information

8.9.2 BuzzTech Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 BuzzTech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 BuzzTech Product Description

8.9.5 BuzzTech Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top NFC Business Card Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top NFC Business Card Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key NFC Business Card Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 NFC Business Card Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global NFC Business Card Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America NFC Business Card Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe NFC Business Card Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific NFC Business Card Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America NFC Business Card Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa NFC Business Card Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 NFC Business Card Sales Channels

11.2.2 NFC Business Card Distributors

11.3 NFC Business Card Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global NFC Business Card Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

