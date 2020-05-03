Concrete Fiber Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Kamenny Vek, MAFIC, Technobasalt-Invest LLC, INCOTELOGY GmbH

Global Concrete Fiber Market, By Type (Synthetic Concrete Fiber, Steel Concrete Fiber, Glass Concrete Fiber, Natural Fiber, and Basalt Fiber), End User (Transport Infrastructure, Building & Construction, Mining & Tunnel, Industrial Flooring, and Other), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Concrete Fiber Market

Concrete fiber market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 5.00 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 8.30% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Concrete fiber market report analyses the growth, which is currently being owed to the focus of application of product by end user industry.The increasing requirement of non-corrosive substance, mounting compound, manufacturing, and mechanical characteristics will enhance the applicability from miscellaneous end-users. The pervasiveness of environmentally favourable and recyclable commodities is unusual of the circumstances that will intensify the germination of the concrete fiber market in the prediction years of 2020-2027. The progressing opponents with developed outcomes will serve as a limitation constituent for the completion of the market in the above-mentioned prediction interval. On the contrary, the expanding adoption of environmentally-helpful merchandises will moreover formulate innovative opportunities for the expansion of concrete fiber market in the above-mentioned forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

This concrete fiber market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research concrete fiber market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Concrete Fiber Market Scope and Market Size

Concrete fiber market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the concrete fiber market is segmented into synthetic concrete fiber, steel concrete fiber, glass concrete fiber, natural fiber, and basalt fiber.

On the basis of end user, the concrete fiber market is segmented into transport infrastructure, building & construction, mining & tunnel, industrial flooring, and other. Transport infrastructure is further sub-segmented into roadways, highways, bridges, railways, and ports & airports. Building & construction are further sub-segmented into residential and non-residential. Mining & tunnel is further sub-segmented into shafts and tunnel lining, slope stabilization, and underground mining. Others are further sub-segmented into agriculture and waterways.

Concrete Fiber Market Country Level Analysis

Concrete fiber market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominates the concrete fiber market owing to the expanding trade from different businesses such as wind power, architecture, and foundation, electrical and microelectronics and automotive, the development of commerce in China will encourage the germination of the business.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Concrete Fiber Market Share Analysis

Concrete fiber market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to concrete fiber market.

The major players covered in the concrete fiber market report are Kamenny Vek, MAFIC, Technobasalt-Invest LLC, INCOTELOGY GmbH, Sudaglass Fiber Technology, Shanxi Basalt Fiber Technology Co., Ltd, Basalt Technology UK Limited., ASA.TEC GmbH, Fiberbas construction and building technologies, Jiangsu Green Materials Vally New Material T&D Co., Ltd (GMV), Jilin Huayang Group Co., Ltd., ARMBAS, Arrow Technical Textiles Private Limited., JiLin Tongxin Basalt Technology Co.,Ltd among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

