Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Market New innovations Study by Experts 2020 – 2025

The Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser Market is expected to register a CAGR over 18% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

We have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL) market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

The increasing usage of VCSEL in sensing and medical applications and data communication, advancements in automotive electronics, and the adoption of VCSEL are expected to increase, during the forecast period.

Data centres have become a key component of IT infrastructure, for various organizations. With significant volumes of data being generated on a daily basis, companies are now relying on data centres, for efficient storage and handling of data. High data transfer rates in data centres are particularly essential, as they allow high-speed transmission for processing and retrieving results. With the increasing adoption of data analytics in businesses across the world, to improve decision-making capabilities, the demand for VCSELs in data centres is further expected to increase, during the forecast period.

Another prominent trend in the market studied is the usage of smart devices, like smartphones, tablets, etc. Emerging new technologies and increasing consumer demand for advanced smartphones and tablets have boosted the growth of the industry, to a great extent. The demand for VCSEL is directly proportional to the penetration of smartphone-enabled devices. In 2017, global smartphone sales reached more than 1.5 billion units

Key Market Trends

Gallium Arsenide is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– Since 2017, Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) wafers have been especially crucial in photonics applications. When Apple introduced its new iPhoneX with a 3D sensing function using GaAs-based VCSELs, it significantly boosted GaAs wafers for photonics applications. With the potential adoption of this technology by Android platforms, GaAs-based VCSELs are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

– For instance, as of 2018 unit sale of iPhones hit 217 million of which products equipped with GaAs-based VCSELs have a considerable share. Similarly, Huawei reported that it sold over 10 million units of its Mate 20 devices which features VCSELs similar to apple tech.

– The increasing usage of VCSEL in several high-end volume applications, such as data communications, gesture recognition, optical mouse, illumination in infrared (IR) cameras, optical fiber data transmission, and analog broadband signal transmission cement, has emerged as the leading factors driving the demand for the GaAs segment.

– The introduction of VCSEL is rapidly succeeding the edge-emitting LEDs in the low-power applications. Consequently, the demand for gallium arsenide (GaAs) has increased significantly, especially in data communication, atomic clock technology, POF-based home networking, and barcode sensors.

