Smart Agriculture Equipment Market Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends by 2026| John Deere, Raven Industries, AGCO, Ag Leader Technology, DICKEY-john

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report encompasses an in-depth study of the prevailing and upcoming situations of the global Smart Agriculture Equipment industry. The analysts and industry experts have carried out a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Smart Agriculture Equipment industry with the help of research methodologies like PESTLE analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analysis. Additionally, technological developments and future growth opportunities pertaining to Smart Agriculture Equipment have been looked into. A separate assessment on the current as well as future Smart Agriculture Equipment trends is also sketched in the report.

The report has also touched upon crucial aspects such as Smart Agriculture Equipment pricing, production, distribution, supply, profit margin, and revenue. Additionally, it has highlighted the key drivers optimistically impacting the growth of the global Smart Agriculture Equipment industry. Factors that may act as a barrier to the overall Smart Agriculture Equipment growth are also scrutinized by the authors of the report.

Major key players have been mapped in the Smart Agriculture Equipment report. Additionally, authors of the report have provided the competitive scenario by emphasizing on the prominent strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions, product development, collaboration, business expansion, and portfolio expansion taking place in Smart Agriculture Equipment business. This research report as a whole acts like a key tool for the vendors to obtain clear understanding of the present and future development scenario of the Smart Agriculture Equipment industry.

Major players operating in the Global Smart Agriculture Equipment Market include:John Deere, Raven Industries, AGCO, Ag Leader Technology, DICKEY-john, Auroras, Farmers Edge, Iteris, Trimble, PrecisionHawk, Precision Planting

Global Smart Agriculture Equipment Market by Product Type:Automation and Control Systems, Smart Equipment and Machinery, Other

Global Smart Agriculture Equipment Market by Application:Soil and Crop Management, Fleet Management, Storage and Irrigation Management, Indoor Farming, Other

In order to broaden the overall understanding of the global Smart Agriculture Equipment industry, the report has segregated the global Smart Agriculture Equipment business into varied segments comprising product type, application, and end user. This examination has been carried out based on parameters like size, CAGR, share, production, and consumption. Also, region-wise assessment, wherein lucrative prospects that a region or country is likely to offer has been explored.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Smart Agriculture Equipment market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Smart Agriculture Equipment market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Smart Agriculture Equipment market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Smart Agriculture Equipment market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Smart Agriculture Equipment market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Smart Agriculture Equipment market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Smart Agriculture Equipment market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Agriculture Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Smart Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Agriculture Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Automation and Control Systems

1.4.3 Smart Equipment and Machinery

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Agriculture Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Soil and Crop Management

1.5.3 Fleet Management

1.5.4 Storage and Irrigation Management

1.5.5 Indoor Farming

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Smart Agriculture Equipment Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Smart Agriculture Equipment Industry

1.6.1.1 Smart Agriculture Equipment Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Smart Agriculture Equipment Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Smart Agriculture Equipment Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Smart Agriculture Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Smart Agriculture Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Smart Agriculture Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Smart Agriculture Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Smart Agriculture Equipment Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Smart Agriculture Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Smart Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Smart Agriculture Equipment Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Smart Agriculture Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Smart Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Smart Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Smart Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Smart Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Smart Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Smart Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Smart Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Agriculture Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Smart Agriculture Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Smart Agriculture Equipment Production by Regions

4.1 Global Smart Agriculture Equipment Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Smart Agriculture Equipment Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Smart Agriculture Equipment Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Smart Agriculture Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Smart Agriculture Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Smart Agriculture Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Smart Agriculture Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Smart Agriculture Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Smart Agriculture Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Smart Agriculture Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Smart Agriculture Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Smart Agriculture Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Smart Agriculture Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Smart Agriculture Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Smart Agriculture Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Smart Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Smart Agriculture Equipment Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Smart Agriculture Equipment Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Smart Agriculture Equipment Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Smart Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Smart Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Smart Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Smart Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Smart Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Smart Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Smart Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Smart Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Agriculture Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Smart Agriculture Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Smart Agriculture Equipment Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Smart Agriculture Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Smart Agriculture Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Smart Agriculture Equipment Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Smart Agriculture Equipment Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Smart Agriculture Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Smart Agriculture Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Smart Agriculture Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Smart Agriculture Equipment Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Smart Agriculture Equipment Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 John Deere

8.1.1 John Deere Corporation Information

8.1.2 John Deere Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 John Deere Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 John Deere Product Description

8.1.5 John Deere Recent Development

8.2 Raven Industries

8.2.1 Raven Industries Corporation Information

8.2.2 Raven Industries Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Raven Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Raven Industries Product Description

8.2.5 Raven Industries Recent Development

8.3 AGCO

8.3.1 AGCO Corporation Information

8.3.2 AGCO Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 AGCO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 AGCO Product Description

8.3.5 AGCO Recent Development

8.4 Ag Leader Technology

8.4.1 Ag Leader Technology Corporation Information

8.4.2 Ag Leader Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Ag Leader Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Ag Leader Technology Product Description

8.4.5 Ag Leader Technology Recent Development

8.5 DICKEY-john

8.5.1 DICKEY-john Corporation Information

8.5.2 DICKEY-john Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 DICKEY-john Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 DICKEY-john Product Description

8.5.5 DICKEY-john Recent Development

8.6 Auroras

8.6.1 Auroras Corporation Information

8.6.2 Auroras Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Auroras Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Auroras Product Description

8.6.5 Auroras Recent Development

8.7 Farmers Edge

8.7.1 Farmers Edge Corporation Information

8.7.2 Farmers Edge Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Farmers Edge Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Farmers Edge Product Description

8.7.5 Farmers Edge Recent Development

8.8 Iteris

8.8.1 Iteris Corporation Information

8.8.2 Iteris Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Iteris Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Iteris Product Description

8.8.5 Iteris Recent Development

8.9 Trimble

8.9.1 Trimble Corporation Information

8.9.2 Trimble Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Trimble Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Trimble Product Description

8.9.5 Trimble Recent Development

8.10 PrecisionHawk

8.10.1 PrecisionHawk Corporation Information

8.10.2 PrecisionHawk Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 PrecisionHawk Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 PrecisionHawk Product Description

8.10.5 PrecisionHawk Recent Development

8.11 Precision Planting

8.11.1 Precision Planting Corporation Information

8.11.2 Precision Planting Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Precision Planting Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Precision Planting Product Description

8.11.5 Precision Planting Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Smart Agriculture Equipment Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Smart Agriculture Equipment Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Smart Agriculture Equipment Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Smart Agriculture Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Smart Agriculture Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Smart Agriculture Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Smart Agriculture Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Smart Agriculture Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Smart Agriculture Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Smart Agriculture Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Smart Agriculture Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 Smart Agriculture Equipment Distributors

11.3 Smart Agriculture Equipment Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Smart Agriculture Equipment Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

