Screw Closures Market Size, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis & Insights 2026

Latest Screw Closures Market Report published by value market research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2026 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

This research report also includes profiles of major companies operating in the global market. Some of the prominent players operating in the global Screw Closures market are Alpha Packaging, Inc., Amcor Limited, Aptar Group, Bericap GmbH and Co KG, Berk Company, LLC, Berry Global Inc., Blackhawk Molding Co. Inc., CL Smith Company, Closure Systems International Inc., Comar LLC, Georg MENSHEN GmbH & Co. KG, Global Closures Systems, Mold-Rite Plastics, LLC, RPC.M&H Plastics. Ltd., Silgan Plastic Closures Solutions, and Weener Plastics Group BV. This section cover profiling of major players in terms of important aspects such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, and recent developments undertaken during the forecast horizon.

Market Dynamics

The rising demand for screw closures from the food and beverage industry owing to its hassle-free opening & closing along with improved protection to prevent product wastage is primarily escalating the market growth. Also, the increasing consumer spending on convenience products along with rising disposable income is further boosting the market value. On the flip side, fluctuation in prices of raw material such as HDPE and PP may hinder the market growth.

The report has been created by using crucial tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis to help businesses around the globe navigate opportunities and challenges in the rapidly evolving marketplace with clarity. These tools also serve the detailed information of each application/product segment in the global market of screw closures.

Market Segmentation

The study offers a decisive view of the global screw closures market by segmenting it in terms of diameter, material type, end-user, and neck finish. The report analyzes these subsets with respect to the regional segmentation. This research study will prepare marketers for the evolving needs of their customers.

By Diameter

18 mm – 33 mm

36 mm – 53 mm

63 mm – 100 mm

Above 100 mm

By Material Type

LDPE

HDPE

Polypropylene

Metal

Thermosets

Others

By End-Use

Beverages

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Household

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

By Neck Finish

400 (1 Thread Turn)

410 ( 1.5 Thread Turn)

415 ( 2 Thread Turn)

425 ( 2 Thread Turn)

Above 430

Regional Analysis

This section covers screw closures market for the regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Regional segmentation has been done based on the present and future trends in the global screw closures market along with the individual application segment across all the prominent region.

