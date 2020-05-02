Process Chillers Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2020 – 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report encompasses an in-depth study of the prevailing and upcoming situations of the global Process Chillers industry. The analysts and industry experts have carried out a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Process Chillers industry with the help of research methodologies like PESTLE analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analysis. Additionally, technological developments and future growth opportunities pertaining to Process Chillers have been looked into. A separate assessment on the current as well as future Process Chillers trends is also sketched in the report.

The report has also touched upon crucial aspects such as Process Chillers pricing, production, distribution, supply, profit margin, and revenue. Additionally, it has highlighted the key drivers optimistically impacting the growth of the global Process Chillers industry. Factors that may act as a barrier to the overall Process Chillers growth are also scrutinized by the authors of the report.

Major key players have been mapped in the Process Chillers report. Additionally, authors of the report have provided the competitive scenario by emphasizing on the prominent strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions, product development, collaboration, business expansion, and portfolio expansion taking place in Process Chillers business. This research report as a whole acts like a key tool for the vendors to obtain clear understanding of the present and future development scenario of the Process Chillers industry.

Major players operating in the Global Process Chillers Market include:Gardner Denver, Inc., MTA USA, Pfannenberg, Advantage Engineering, Inc., Motivair Corporation, Filtrine, Cooling Technology, General Air Products, Inc., Legacy Chiller Systems, Inc., Danfoss, Arctic Chiller Group, J＆M Fluidics, Aqua Cooling Solutions, Thermonics, Airedale Air Conditioning

Global Process Chillers Market by Product Type:Air Cooled, Water Cooled

Global Process Chillers Market by Application:Chemical, Energy, Semiconductor, Aerospace, Defense, Automotive, Others

In order to broaden the overall understanding of the global Process Chillers industry, the report has segregated the global Process Chillers business into varied segments comprising product type, application, and end user. This examination has been carried out based on parameters like size, CAGR, share, production, and consumption. Also, region-wise assessment, wherein lucrative prospects that a region or country is likely to offer has been explored.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Process Chillers market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Process Chillers market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Process Chillers market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Process Chillers market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Process Chillers market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Process Chillers market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Process Chillers market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Process Chillers Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Process Chillers Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Process Chillers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Air Cooled

1.4.3 Water Cooled

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Process Chillers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Chemical

1.5.3 Energy

1.5.4 Semiconductor

1.5.5 Aerospace

1.5.6 Defense

1.5.7 Automotive

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Process Chillers Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Process Chillers Industry

1.6.1.1 Process Chillers Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Process Chillers Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Process Chillers Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Process Chillers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Process Chillers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Process Chillers Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Process Chillers Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Process Chillers Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Process Chillers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Process Chillers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Process Chillers Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Process Chillers Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Process Chillers Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Process Chillers Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Process Chillers Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Process Chillers Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Process Chillers Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Process Chillers Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Process Chillers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Process Chillers Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Process Chillers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Process Chillers Production by Regions

4.1 Global Process Chillers Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Process Chillers Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Process Chillers Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Process Chillers Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Process Chillers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Process Chillers Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Process Chillers Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Process Chillers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Process Chillers Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Process Chillers Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Process Chillers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Process Chillers Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Process Chillers Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Process Chillers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Process Chillers Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Process Chillers Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Process Chillers Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Process Chillers Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Process Chillers Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Process Chillers Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Process Chillers Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Process Chillers Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Process Chillers Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Process Chillers Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Process Chillers Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Process Chillers Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Process Chillers Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Process Chillers Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Process Chillers Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Process Chillers Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Process Chillers Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Process Chillers Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Process Chillers Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Process Chillers Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Process Chillers Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Process Chillers Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Process Chillers Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Process Chillers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Process Chillers Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Process Chillers Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Gardner Denver, Inc.

8.1.1 Gardner Denver, Inc. Corporation Information

8.1.2 Gardner Denver, Inc. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Gardner Denver, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Gardner Denver, Inc. Product Description

8.1.5 Gardner Denver, Inc. Recent Development

8.2 MTA USA

8.2.1 MTA USA Corporation Information

8.2.2 MTA USA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 MTA USA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 MTA USA Product Description

8.2.5 MTA USA Recent Development

8.3 Pfannenberg

8.3.1 Pfannenberg Corporation Information

8.3.2 Pfannenberg Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Pfannenberg Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Pfannenberg Product Description

8.3.5 Pfannenberg Recent Development

8.4 Advantage Engineering, Inc.

8.4.1 Advantage Engineering, Inc. Corporation Information

8.4.2 Advantage Engineering, Inc. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Advantage Engineering, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Advantage Engineering, Inc. Product Description

8.4.5 Advantage Engineering, Inc. Recent Development

8.5 Motivair Corporation

8.5.1 Motivair Corporation Corporation Information

8.5.2 Motivair Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Motivair Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Motivair Corporation Product Description

8.5.5 Motivair Corporation Recent Development

8.6 Filtrine

8.6.1 Filtrine Corporation Information

8.6.2 Filtrine Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Filtrine Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Filtrine Product Description

8.6.5 Filtrine Recent Development

8.7 Cooling Technology

8.7.1 Cooling Technology Corporation Information

8.7.2 Cooling Technology Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Cooling Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Cooling Technology Product Description

8.7.5 Cooling Technology Recent Development

8.8 General Air Products, Inc.

8.8.1 General Air Products, Inc. Corporation Information

8.8.2 General Air Products, Inc. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 General Air Products, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 General Air Products, Inc. Product Description

8.8.5 General Air Products, Inc. Recent Development

8.9 Legacy Chiller Systems, Inc.

8.9.1 Legacy Chiller Systems, Inc. Corporation Information

8.9.2 Legacy Chiller Systems, Inc. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Legacy Chiller Systems, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Legacy Chiller Systems, Inc. Product Description

8.9.5 Legacy Chiller Systems, Inc. Recent Development

8.10 Danfoss

8.10.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

8.10.2 Danfoss Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Danfoss Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Danfoss Product Description

8.10.5 Danfoss Recent Development

8.11 Arctic Chiller Group

8.11.1 Arctic Chiller Group Corporation Information

8.11.2 Arctic Chiller Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Arctic Chiller Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Arctic Chiller Group Product Description

8.11.5 Arctic Chiller Group Recent Development

8.12 J＆M Fluidics

8.12.1 J＆M Fluidics Corporation Information

8.12.2 J＆M Fluidics Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 J＆M Fluidics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 J＆M Fluidics Product Description

8.12.5 J＆M Fluidics Recent Development

8.13 Aqua Cooling Solutions

8.13.1 Aqua Cooling Solutions Corporation Information

8.13.2 Aqua Cooling Solutions Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Aqua Cooling Solutions Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Aqua Cooling Solutions Product Description

8.13.5 Aqua Cooling Solutions Recent Development

8.14 Thermonics

8.14.1 Thermonics Corporation Information

8.14.2 Thermonics Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Thermonics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Thermonics Product Description

8.14.5 Thermonics Recent Development

8.15 Airedale Air Conditioning

8.15.1 Airedale Air Conditioning Corporation Information

8.15.2 Airedale Air Conditioning Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Airedale Air Conditioning Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Airedale Air Conditioning Product Description

8.15.5 Airedale Air Conditioning Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Process Chillers Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Process Chillers Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Process Chillers Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Process Chillers Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Process Chillers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Process Chillers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Process Chillers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Process Chillers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Process Chillers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Process Chillers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Process Chillers Sales Channels

11.2.2 Process Chillers Distributors

11.3 Process Chillers Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Process Chillers Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

