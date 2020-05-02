Portable Ground Monitor Market Growth, Regional Analysis, Segments, Region and Forecasts 2020-2026| Tyco, UTC, Angus Fire, LEADER SAS, Rosenbauer International AG

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report encompasses an in-depth study of the prevailing and upcoming situations of the global Portable Ground Monitor industry. The analysts and industry experts have carried out a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Portable Ground Monitor industry with the help of research methodologies like PESTLE analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analysis. Additionally, technological developments and future growth opportunities pertaining to Portable Ground Monitor have been looked into. A separate assessment on the current as well as future Portable Ground Monitor trends is also sketched in the report.

The report has also touched upon crucial aspects such as Portable Ground Monitor pricing, production, distribution, supply, profit margin, and revenue. Additionally, it has highlighted the key drivers optimistically impacting the growth of the global Portable Ground Monitor industry. Factors that may act as a barrier to the overall Portable Ground Monitor growth are also scrutinized by the authors of the report.

Major key players have been mapped in the Portable Ground Monitor report. Additionally, authors of the report have provided the competitive scenario by emphasizing on the prominent strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions, product development, collaboration, business expansion, and portfolio expansion taking place in Portable Ground Monitor business. This research report as a whole acts like a key tool for the vendors to obtain clear understanding of the present and future development scenario of the Portable Ground Monitor industry.

Major players operating in the Global Portable Ground Monitor Market include:Tyco, UTC, Angus Fire, LEADER SAS, Rosenbauer International AG, Delta Fire, InnoVfoam, Task Force Tips, Fomtec, Elkhart Brass, Akron Brass Company, Protek Manufacturing Corp, Sa Fire Protection, Guardian Fire Equipment, Inc., Fierre s.r.l., POK

Global Portable Ground Monitor Market by Product Type:Small Capcity, Large Capacity

Global Portable Ground Monitor Market by Application:Residential Building Fire, Commercial Building Fire, Industry Fire

In order to broaden the overall understanding of the global Portable Ground Monitor industry, the report has segregated the global Portable Ground Monitor business into varied segments comprising product type, application, and end user. This examination has been carried out based on parameters like size, CAGR, share, production, and consumption. Also, region-wise assessment, wherein lucrative prospects that a region or country is likely to offer has been explored.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Portable Ground Monitor market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Portable Ground Monitor market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Portable Ground Monitor market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Portable Ground Monitor market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Portable Ground Monitor market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Portable Ground Monitor market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Portable Ground Monitor market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable Ground Monitor Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Portable Ground Monitor Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Portable Ground Monitor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Small Capcity

1.4.3 Large Capacity

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Portable Ground Monitor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential Building Fire

1.5.3 Commercial Building Fire

1.5.4 Industry Fire

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Portable Ground Monitor Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Portable Ground Monitor Industry

1.6.1.1 Portable Ground Monitor Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Portable Ground Monitor Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Portable Ground Monitor Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Portable Ground Monitor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Portable Ground Monitor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Portable Ground Monitor Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Portable Ground Monitor Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Portable Ground Monitor Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Portable Ground Monitor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Portable Ground Monitor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Portable Ground Monitor Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Portable Ground Monitor Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Portable Ground Monitor Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Portable Ground Monitor Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Portable Ground Monitor Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Portable Ground Monitor Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Portable Ground Monitor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Portable Ground Monitor Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Portable Ground Monitor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Portable Ground Monitor Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Portable Ground Monitor Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Portable Ground Monitor Production by Regions

4.1 Global Portable Ground Monitor Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Portable Ground Monitor Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Portable Ground Monitor Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Portable Ground Monitor Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Portable Ground Monitor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Portable Ground Monitor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Portable Ground Monitor Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Portable Ground Monitor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Portable Ground Monitor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Portable Ground Monitor Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Portable Ground Monitor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Portable Ground Monitor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Portable Ground Monitor Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Portable Ground Monitor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Portable Ground Monitor Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Portable Ground Monitor Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Portable Ground Monitor Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Portable Ground Monitor Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Portable Ground Monitor Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Portable Ground Monitor Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Portable Ground Monitor Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Portable Ground Monitor Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Portable Ground Monitor Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Portable Ground Monitor Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Portable Ground Monitor Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Portable Ground Monitor Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Portable Ground Monitor Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Ground Monitor Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Ground Monitor Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Portable Ground Monitor Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Portable Ground Monitor Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Portable Ground Monitor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Portable Ground Monitor Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Portable Ground Monitor Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Portable Ground Monitor Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Portable Ground Monitor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Portable Ground Monitor Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Portable Ground Monitor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Portable Ground Monitor Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Portable Ground Monitor Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Tyco

8.1.1 Tyco Corporation Information

8.1.2 Tyco Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Tyco Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Tyco Product Description

8.1.5 Tyco Recent Development

8.2 UTC

8.2.1 UTC Corporation Information

8.2.2 UTC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 UTC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 UTC Product Description

8.2.5 UTC Recent Development

8.3 Angus Fire

8.3.1 Angus Fire Corporation Information

8.3.2 Angus Fire Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Angus Fire Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Angus Fire Product Description

8.3.5 Angus Fire Recent Development

8.4 LEADER SAS

8.4.1 LEADER SAS Corporation Information

8.4.2 LEADER SAS Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 LEADER SAS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 LEADER SAS Product Description

8.4.5 LEADER SAS Recent Development

8.5 Rosenbauer International AG

8.5.1 Rosenbauer International AG Corporation Information

8.5.2 Rosenbauer International AG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Rosenbauer International AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Rosenbauer International AG Product Description

8.5.5 Rosenbauer International AG Recent Development

8.6 Delta Fire

8.6.1 Delta Fire Corporation Information

8.6.2 Delta Fire Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Delta Fire Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Delta Fire Product Description

8.6.5 Delta Fire Recent Development

8.7 InnoVfoam

8.7.1 InnoVfoam Corporation Information

8.7.2 InnoVfoam Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 InnoVfoam Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 InnoVfoam Product Description

8.7.5 InnoVfoam Recent Development

8.8 Task Force Tips

8.8.1 Task Force Tips Corporation Information

8.8.2 Task Force Tips Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Task Force Tips Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Task Force Tips Product Description

8.8.5 Task Force Tips Recent Development

8.9 Fomtec

8.9.1 Fomtec Corporation Information

8.9.2 Fomtec Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Fomtec Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Fomtec Product Description

8.9.5 Fomtec Recent Development

8.10 Elkhart Brass

8.10.1 Elkhart Brass Corporation Information

8.10.2 Elkhart Brass Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Elkhart Brass Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Elkhart Brass Product Description

8.10.5 Elkhart Brass Recent Development

8.11 Akron Brass Company

8.11.1 Akron Brass Company Corporation Information

8.11.2 Akron Brass Company Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Akron Brass Company Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Akron Brass Company Product Description

8.11.5 Akron Brass Company Recent Development

8.12 Protek Manufacturing Corp

8.12.1 Protek Manufacturing Corp Corporation Information

8.12.2 Protek Manufacturing Corp Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Protek Manufacturing Corp Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Protek Manufacturing Corp Product Description

8.12.5 Protek Manufacturing Corp Recent Development

8.13 Sa Fire Protection

8.13.1 Sa Fire Protection Corporation Information

8.13.2 Sa Fire Protection Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Sa Fire Protection Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Sa Fire Protection Product Description

8.13.5 Sa Fire Protection Recent Development

8.14 Guardian Fire Equipment, Inc.

8.14.1 Guardian Fire Equipment, Inc. Corporation Information

8.14.2 Guardian Fire Equipment, Inc. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Guardian Fire Equipment, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Guardian Fire Equipment, Inc. Product Description

8.14.5 Guardian Fire Equipment, Inc. Recent Development

8.15 Fierre s.r.l.

8.15.1 Fierre s.r.l. Corporation Information

8.15.2 Fierre s.r.l. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Fierre s.r.l. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Fierre s.r.l. Product Description

8.15.5 Fierre s.r.l. Recent Development

8.16 POK

8.16.1 POK Corporation Information

8.16.2 POK Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 POK Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 POK Product Description

8.16.5 POK Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Portable Ground Monitor Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Portable Ground Monitor Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Portable Ground Monitor Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Portable Ground Monitor Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Portable Ground Monitor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Portable Ground Monitor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Portable Ground Monitor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Portable Ground Monitor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Portable Ground Monitor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Portable Ground Monitor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Portable Ground Monitor Sales Channels

11.2.2 Portable Ground Monitor Distributors

11.3 Portable Ground Monitor Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Portable Ground Monitor Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

