Polyester Tire Cord Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2026| Hyosung, Kordsa Global, Kolon Industries, Shenma, Junma, Century Enka

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report encompasses an in-depth study of the prevailing and upcoming situations of the global Polyester Tire Cord industry. The analysts and industry experts have carried out a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Polyester Tire Cord industry with the help of research methodologies like PESTLE analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analysis. Additionally, technological developments and future growth opportunities pertaining to Polyester Tire Cord have been looked into. A separate assessment on the current as well as future Polyester Tire Cord trends is also sketched in the report.

The report has also touched upon crucial aspects such as Polyester Tire Cord pricing, production, distribution, supply, profit margin, and revenue. Additionally, it has highlighted the key drivers optimistically impacting the growth of the global Polyester Tire Cord industry. Factors that may act as a barrier to the overall Polyester Tire Cord growth are also scrutinized by the authors of the report.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1665922/global-polyester-tire-cord-market

Major key players have been mapped in the Polyester Tire Cord report. Additionally, authors of the report have provided the competitive scenario by emphasizing on the prominent strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions, product development, collaboration, business expansion, and portfolio expansion taking place in Polyester Tire Cord business. This research report as a whole acts like a key tool for the vendors to obtain clear understanding of the present and future development scenario of the Polyester Tire Cord industry.

Major players operating in the Global Polyester Tire Cord Market include:Hyosung, Kordsa Global, Kolon Industries, Shenma, Junma, Century Enka, Performance Fibers, Far Eastern Group, Hailide, Kordarna Plus A.S., Shifeng, Madura Industrial Textiles, Haiyang Chemical, Taiji, Teijin, SRF Ltd, Cordenka

Global Polyester Tire Cord Market by Product Type:Breaking Strength Less than 150N, 150N-250N, More than 250N

Global Polyester Tire Cord Market by Application:Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

In order to broaden the overall understanding of the global Polyester Tire Cord industry, the report has segregated the global Polyester Tire Cord business into varied segments comprising product type, application, and end user. This examination has been carried out based on parameters like size, CAGR, share, production, and consumption. Also, region-wise assessment, wherein lucrative prospects that a region or country is likely to offer has been explored.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Polyester Tire Cord market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Polyester Tire Cord market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Polyester Tire Cord market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Polyester Tire Cord market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Polyester Tire Cord market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Polyester Tire Cord market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Polyester Tire Cord market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1665922/global-polyester-tire-cord-market

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyester Tire Cord Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Polyester Tire Cord Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Polyester Tire Cord Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Breaking Strength Less than 150N

1.4.3 150N-250N

1.4.4 More than 250N

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polyester Tire Cord Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Polyester Tire Cord Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Polyester Tire Cord Industry

1.6.1.1 Polyester Tire Cord Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Polyester Tire Cord Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Polyester Tire Cord Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polyester Tire Cord Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polyester Tire Cord Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Polyester Tire Cord Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Polyester Tire Cord Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Polyester Tire Cord Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Polyester Tire Cord Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Polyester Tire Cord Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Polyester Tire Cord Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Polyester Tire Cord Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Polyester Tire Cord Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Polyester Tire Cord Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Polyester Tire Cord Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Polyester Tire Cord Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Polyester Tire Cord Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Polyester Tire Cord Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Polyester Tire Cord Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyester Tire Cord Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Polyester Tire Cord Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Polyester Tire Cord Production by Regions

4.1 Global Polyester Tire Cord Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Polyester Tire Cord Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Polyester Tire Cord Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Polyester Tire Cord Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Polyester Tire Cord Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Polyester Tire Cord Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Polyester Tire Cord Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Polyester Tire Cord Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Polyester Tire Cord Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Polyester Tire Cord Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Polyester Tire Cord Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Polyester Tire Cord Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Polyester Tire Cord Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Polyester Tire Cord Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Polyester Tire Cord Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Polyester Tire Cord Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Polyester Tire Cord Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Polyester Tire Cord Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Polyester Tire Cord Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Polyester Tire Cord Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Polyester Tire Cord Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Polyester Tire Cord Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Polyester Tire Cord Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Polyester Tire Cord Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Polyester Tire Cord Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Polyester Tire Cord Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Polyester Tire Cord Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Polyester Tire Cord Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Polyester Tire Cord Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Polyester Tire Cord Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Polyester Tire Cord Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Polyester Tire Cord Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Polyester Tire Cord Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Polyester Tire Cord Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Polyester Tire Cord Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Polyester Tire Cord Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Polyester Tire Cord Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Polyester Tire Cord Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Polyester Tire Cord Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Polyester Tire Cord Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Hyosung

8.1.1 Hyosung Corporation Information

8.1.2 Hyosung Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Hyosung Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Hyosung Product Description

8.1.5 Hyosung Recent Development

8.2 Kordsa Global

8.2.1 Kordsa Global Corporation Information

8.2.2 Kordsa Global Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Kordsa Global Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Kordsa Global Product Description

8.2.5 Kordsa Global Recent Development

8.3 Kolon Industries

8.3.1 Kolon Industries Corporation Information

8.3.2 Kolon Industries Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Kolon Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Kolon Industries Product Description

8.3.5 Kolon Industries Recent Development

8.4 Shenma

8.4.1 Shenma Corporation Information

8.4.2 Shenma Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Shenma Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Shenma Product Description

8.4.5 Shenma Recent Development

8.5 Junma

8.5.1 Junma Corporation Information

8.5.2 Junma Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Junma Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Junma Product Description

8.5.5 Junma Recent Development

8.6 Century Enka

8.6.1 Century Enka Corporation Information

8.6.2 Century Enka Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Century Enka Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Century Enka Product Description

8.6.5 Century Enka Recent Development

8.7 Performance Fibers

8.7.1 Performance Fibers Corporation Information

8.7.2 Performance Fibers Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Performance Fibers Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Performance Fibers Product Description

8.7.5 Performance Fibers Recent Development

8.8 Far Eastern Group

8.8.1 Far Eastern Group Corporation Information

8.8.2 Far Eastern Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Far Eastern Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Far Eastern Group Product Description

8.8.5 Far Eastern Group Recent Development

8.9 Hailide

8.9.1 Hailide Corporation Information

8.9.2 Hailide Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Hailide Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Hailide Product Description

8.9.5 Hailide Recent Development

8.10 Kordarna Plus A.S.

8.10.1 Kordarna Plus A.S. Corporation Information

8.10.2 Kordarna Plus A.S. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Kordarna Plus A.S. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Kordarna Plus A.S. Product Description

8.10.5 Kordarna Plus A.S. Recent Development

8.11 Shifeng

8.11.1 Shifeng Corporation Information

8.11.2 Shifeng Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Shifeng Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Shifeng Product Description

8.11.5 Shifeng Recent Development

8.12 Madura Industrial Textiles

8.12.1 Madura Industrial Textiles Corporation Information

8.12.2 Madura Industrial Textiles Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Madura Industrial Textiles Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Madura Industrial Textiles Product Description

8.12.5 Madura Industrial Textiles Recent Development

8.13 Haiyang Chemical

8.13.1 Haiyang Chemical Corporation Information

8.13.2 Haiyang Chemical Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Haiyang Chemical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Haiyang Chemical Product Description

8.13.5 Haiyang Chemical Recent Development

8.14 Taiji

8.14.1 Taiji Corporation Information

8.14.2 Taiji Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Taiji Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Taiji Product Description

8.14.5 Taiji Recent Development

8.15 Teijin

8.15.1 Teijin Corporation Information

8.15.2 Teijin Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Teijin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Teijin Product Description

8.15.5 Teijin Recent Development

8.16 SRF Ltd

8.16.1 SRF Ltd Corporation Information

8.16.2 SRF Ltd Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 SRF Ltd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 SRF Ltd Product Description

8.16.5 SRF Ltd Recent Development

8.17 Cordenka

8.17.1 Cordenka Corporation Information

8.17.2 Cordenka Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Cordenka Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Cordenka Product Description

8.17.5 Cordenka Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Polyester Tire Cord Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Polyester Tire Cord Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Polyester Tire Cord Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Polyester Tire Cord Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Polyester Tire Cord Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Polyester Tire Cord Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Polyester Tire Cord Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Polyester Tire Cord Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Polyester Tire Cord Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Polyester Tire Cord Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Polyester Tire Cord Sales Channels

11.2.2 Polyester Tire Cord Distributors

11.3 Polyester Tire Cord Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Polyester Tire Cord Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.