Peptide Synthesis Market Size, Share, Key Players & Global Forecast to 2026

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the peptide synthesis market include GenScript, Merck KGaA, Avenit AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AAPPTec., Advanced ChemTech, AnaSpec, Inc., New England Peptide, Inc., HB Technologies AG, and Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Escalating usage of peptides in the production of pharmaceutical drugs propels the market growth. Peptides are highly specific and active drugs with diverse biological functions that are used in a broad range of therapeutic areas. Diabetes, oncology, and obesity are the three major therapeutic areas in which peptides generate profits in billions of dollars. According to the research study by National Cancer Institute, 1,735,350 cancer cases were diagnosed in the U.S in 2018. Additionally, owing to the growing sedentary lifestyle among populace increases the chances of obesity. Therefore, rising disease conditions boost the growth of global peptide synthesis market. Moreover, the increase in research & development activities in the peptide synthesis market also contributes to the market growth. The rising participation of research entities and investment for the advanced and innovative bio-based products in order to overcome the global health challenges positively influences the market growth. However, contamination issues during the course of peptide synthesis coupled with lack of upgradation in regulatory standards acts as a restrain for the market progression. Various companies are developing advanced technologies for peptide production, and it is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market in the coming years. For example, New England Peptide Inc. uses a unique software program named Pep Trend system, to design and produce custom peptides.

Market Segmentation

The entire peptide synthesis market has been sub-categorized into product, application, technology and end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product

Reagents And Equipment (Peptide Synthesizers, Chromatography Equipment, And Lyophilizers)

By Application

Commercial (Antibody Production, Drug Discovery, And Enzyme Profiling)

Academic Research (Disease Research And Biomarker Discovery)

By Technology

SPPS (Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis)

SPS (Solution Phase Synthesis)

Hybrid & Recombinant Technology

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

CMOs (Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization)

CROs (Contract Research Organization)

Academic & Research Institutes

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for peptide synthesis market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

