Patient Monitoring Accessories Market Size, Share, Industry Outlook & Global Forecast to 2026

This research report also includes profiles of major companies operating in the global market. Some of the prominent players operating in the global patient monitoring accessories market are Medtronic, BIOTRONIK, F. GE Healthcare Ltd., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Masimo, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Abbott., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., BD., and Boston Scientific Corporation. This section cover profiling of major players in terms of important aspects such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, and recent developments undertaken during the forecast horizon.

Market Dynamics

Growing incidences of chronic diseases owing to lifestyle changes increase in geriatric population and rising preference for home and remote monitoring fuel the patient monitoring accessories market growth. According to the research study by World Health Organization, it is estimated that 17.9 million people died from cardiovascular diseases in 2016 globally. 85% of these deaths are due to stroke and heart attacks. Two out of three people in retirement age are anticipated to suffer from two chronic conditions according to the study by World Health Organization. Growing frequency of chronic and cardiovascular diseases is attributed to the aging society and the change in lifestyle preferences including smoking, alcohol consumption, unhealthy diet and sedentary lifestyles. WHO research reveals that total cardiovascular disease population is expected to increase in the future, if no actions are taken to inhibit the increasing chronic disease cases. According to European Commission, 70% of the health care budges are spent on chronic disease in the European region. Patient monitoring accessories can identify and detect minute differences in the patient’s physiological data, thereby promoting self-monitoring. Therefore, increasing incidents of chronic diseases and government initiatives to eliminate its growth propels the global patient monitoring accessories market growth. However, high cost of these technologies negatively impacts the market progression. The technological advancements and innovation in the devices are expected to enhance the opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Hemodynamic Monitoring Device Accessories

Remote Patient Monitoring Device Accessories

Neuromonitoring Device Accessories

Respiratory Monitoring Device Accessories

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers patient monitoring accessories market for the regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Regional segmentation has been done based on the present and future trends in the global patient monitoring accessories market along with the individual application segment across all the prominent region.

