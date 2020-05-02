Managed Services Market Growth Opportunity and Industry Outlook 2020

Managed Services Market Report has newly added to its massive repository. Different industry-specific methods have been used for analyzing the market carefully. The informative data has been inspected through primary and secondary research techniques. The global Managed Services market has been analyzed by focusing on different verticals of the businesses such as market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, key players, business approaches, and standard operating procedures.

The cloud managed services market was valued at USD 36.47 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 88.85 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

We have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Managed Services Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Managed Services Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Managed Services Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The major manufacturers covered in this report : Ericsson Inc., Accenture plc, Accenture plc, International Business Machines Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NEC Corporation, Others….

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091746444/cloud-managed-services-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?source=COD&mode=051

As various organizations, such as American Red Cross, Netflix, and Rovio, are increasingly utilizing a wide array of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications and various other cloud-based services, the demand for cloud-based managed security services is set to increase. Increasing penetration of mobile devices and the trend of BYOD in multiple organizations are also likely to drive the demand for this market, to manage these devices for utilization and security need. Around 67% of the workforce is expected to adopt their own devices for work, which may further drive the growth for cloud managed services market. However, concerns regarding cloud privacy are estimated to challenge the growth of the market.

Cloud managed services is driven by the rapid adoption of cloud services by enterprises across the world. Higher flexibility and introduction of pay as you go model has enabled the small & medium enterprises to emerge as the most promising consumers of cloud services. As a result, cloud managed services market is set to register high growth with continually increasing adoption of cloud services

(Exclusive Offer: Up to 30% discount on this report)

The browse Full report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091746444/cloud-managed-services-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?source=COD&mode=051

Key Market Trends

BFSI Sector is Expected to Drive Growth in the Market

The BFSI sector, a pioneer in the adoption of computer and networking systems to curtail large, space-intensive repositories and databases, is expected to have a substantial share in the cloud managed services market, during the forecast period. The BFSI sector assesses the risks accurately using big data solutions; thus, enabling firms to make informed decisions, by analyzing transactional data to determine risks based on market behavior, scoring customers, and potential clients. Banks, such as BNY Mellon, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Credit Suisse, and PNC, are already working on strategies around big data in banking, further increasing the growth prospect for cloud managed services.

Moreover, many banks, such as Thai Bank, Krungsri, are entering into strategic collaborations for upgrading its technology infrastructure to be cloud-ready to support digital banking. The bank has entered into a five-year USD 140 million partnership with IBM for its digital transformation, which will also cover managed services, thus driving the demand for this market.

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. MarketInsightsReports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales Manager) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

https://www.linkedin.com/company/13411016/ | https://twitter.com/MIRresearch/

[email protected] | [email protected]

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.