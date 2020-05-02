Home Standby Gensets Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2026| Cummins, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Briggs & Stratton, SDMO Industries, Generac, Caterpillar

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report encompasses an in-depth study of the prevailing and upcoming situations of the global Home Standby Gensets industry. The analysts and industry experts have carried out a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Home Standby Gensets industry with the help of research methodologies like PESTLE analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analysis. Additionally, technological developments and future growth opportunities pertaining to Home Standby Gensets have been looked into. A separate assessment on the current as well as future Home Standby Gensets trends is also sketched in the report.

The report has also touched upon crucial aspects such as Home Standby Gensets pricing, production, distribution, supply, profit margin, and revenue. Additionally, it has highlighted the key drivers optimistically impacting the growth of the global Home Standby Gensets industry. Factors that may act as a barrier to the overall Home Standby Gensets growth are also scrutinized by the authors of the report.

Major key players have been mapped in the Home Standby Gensets report. Additionally, authors of the report have provided the competitive scenario by emphasizing on the prominent strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions, product development, collaboration, business expansion, and portfolio expansion taking place in Home Standby Gensets business. This research report as a whole acts like a key tool for the vendors to obtain clear understanding of the present and future development scenario of the Home Standby Gensets industry.

Major players operating in the Global Home Standby Gensets Market include:Cummins, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Briggs & Stratton, SDMO Industries, Generac, Caterpillar, MTU Onsite Energy, Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Inc., Eaton Corporation, Champion Power Equipment, DuroMax Power Equipment, Mahindra Powerol, Ashok Leyland, Himoinsa, Powerica Ltd.

Global Home Standby Gensets Market by Product Type:Air Cooled, Liquid Cooled

Global Home Standby Gensets Market by Application:10 kVA, 10 – 50 kVA, 50 – 100 kVA, >100 kVA

In order to broaden the overall understanding of the global Home Standby Gensets industry, the report has segregated the global Home Standby Gensets business into varied segments comprising product type, application, and end user. This examination has been carried out based on parameters like size, CAGR, share, production, and consumption. Also, region-wise assessment, wherein lucrative prospects that a region or country is likely to offer has been explored.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Home Standby Gensets market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Home Standby Gensets market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Home Standby Gensets market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Home Standby Gensets market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Home Standby Gensets market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Home Standby Gensets market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Home Standby Gensets market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Home Standby Gensets Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Home Standby Gensets Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Home Standby Gensets Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Air Cooled

1.4.3 Liquid Cooled

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Home Standby Gensets Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 10 kVA

1.5.3 10 – 50 kVA

1.5.4 50 – 100 kVA

1.5.5 >100 kVA

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Home Standby Gensets Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Home Standby Gensets Industry

1.6.1.1 Home Standby Gensets Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Home Standby Gensets Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Home Standby Gensets Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Home Standby Gensets Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Home Standby Gensets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Home Standby Gensets Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Home Standby Gensets Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Home Standby Gensets Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Home Standby Gensets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Home Standby Gensets Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Home Standby Gensets Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Home Standby Gensets Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Home Standby Gensets Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Home Standby Gensets Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Home Standby Gensets Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Home Standby Gensets Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Home Standby Gensets Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Home Standby Gensets Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Home Standby Gensets Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Home Standby Gensets Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Home Standby Gensets Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Home Standby Gensets Production by Regions

4.1 Global Home Standby Gensets Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Home Standby Gensets Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Home Standby Gensets Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Home Standby Gensets Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Home Standby Gensets Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Home Standby Gensets Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Home Standby Gensets Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Home Standby Gensets Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Home Standby Gensets Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Home Standby Gensets Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Home Standby Gensets Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Home Standby Gensets Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Home Standby Gensets Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Home Standby Gensets Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Home Standby Gensets Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Home Standby Gensets Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Home Standby Gensets Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Home Standby Gensets Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Home Standby Gensets Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Home Standby Gensets Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Home Standby Gensets Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Home Standby Gensets Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Home Standby Gensets Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Home Standby Gensets Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Home Standby Gensets Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Home Standby Gensets Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Home Standby Gensets Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Home Standby Gensets Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Home Standby Gensets Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Home Standby Gensets Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Home Standby Gensets Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Home Standby Gensets Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Home Standby Gensets Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Home Standby Gensets Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Home Standby Gensets Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Home Standby Gensets Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Home Standby Gensets Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Home Standby Gensets Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Home Standby Gensets Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Home Standby Gensets Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Cummins

8.1.1 Cummins Corporation Information

8.1.2 Cummins Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Cummins Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Cummins Product Description

8.1.5 Cummins Recent Development

8.2 Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

8.2.1 Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited Corporation Information

8.2.2 Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited Product Description

8.2.5 Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited Recent Development

8.3 Briggs & Stratton

8.3.1 Briggs & Stratton Corporation Information

8.3.2 Briggs & Stratton Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Briggs & Stratton Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Briggs & Stratton Product Description

8.3.5 Briggs & Stratton Recent Development

8.4 SDMO Industries

8.4.1 SDMO Industries Corporation Information

8.4.2 SDMO Industries Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 SDMO Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 SDMO Industries Product Description

8.4.5 SDMO Industries Recent Development

8.5 Generac

8.5.1 Generac Corporation Information

8.5.2 Generac Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Generac Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Generac Product Description

8.5.5 Generac Recent Development

8.6 Caterpillar

8.6.1 Caterpillar Corporation Information

8.6.2 Caterpillar Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Caterpillar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Caterpillar Product Description

8.6.5 Caterpillar Recent Development

8.7 MTU Onsite Energy

8.7.1 MTU Onsite Energy Corporation Information

8.7.2 MTU Onsite Energy Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 MTU Onsite Energy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 MTU Onsite Energy Product Description

8.7.5 MTU Onsite Energy Recent Development

8.8 Siemens AG

8.8.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

8.8.2 Siemens AG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Siemens AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Siemens AG Product Description

8.8.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

8.9 Honeywell International, Inc.

8.9.1 Honeywell International, Inc. Corporation Information

8.9.2 Honeywell International, Inc. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Honeywell International, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Honeywell International, Inc. Product Description

8.9.5 Honeywell International, Inc. Recent Development

8.10 Eaton Corporation

8.10.1 Eaton Corporation Corporation Information

8.10.2 Eaton Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Eaton Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Eaton Corporation Product Description

8.10.5 Eaton Corporation Recent Development

8.11 Champion Power Equipment

8.11.1 Champion Power Equipment Corporation Information

8.11.2 Champion Power Equipment Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Champion Power Equipment Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Champion Power Equipment Product Description

8.11.5 Champion Power Equipment Recent Development

8.12 DuroMax Power Equipment

8.12.1 DuroMax Power Equipment Corporation Information

8.12.2 DuroMax Power Equipment Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 DuroMax Power Equipment Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 DuroMax Power Equipment Product Description

8.12.5 DuroMax Power Equipment Recent Development

8.13 Mahindra Powerol

8.13.1 Mahindra Powerol Corporation Information

8.13.2 Mahindra Powerol Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Mahindra Powerol Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Mahindra Powerol Product Description

8.13.5 Mahindra Powerol Recent Development

8.14 Ashok Leyland

8.14.1 Ashok Leyland Corporation Information

8.14.2 Ashok Leyland Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Ashok Leyland Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Ashok Leyland Product Description

8.14.5 Ashok Leyland Recent Development

8.15 Himoinsa

8.15.1 Himoinsa Corporation Information

8.15.2 Himoinsa Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Himoinsa Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Himoinsa Product Description

8.15.5 Himoinsa Recent Development

8.16 Powerica Ltd.

8.16.1 Powerica Ltd. Corporation Information

8.16.2 Powerica Ltd. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Powerica Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Powerica Ltd. Product Description

8.16.5 Powerica Ltd. Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Home Standby Gensets Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Home Standby Gensets Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Home Standby Gensets Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Home Standby Gensets Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Home Standby Gensets Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Home Standby Gensets Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Home Standby Gensets Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Home Standby Gensets Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Home Standby Gensets Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Home Standby Gensets Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Home Standby Gensets Sales Channels

11.2.2 Home Standby Gensets Distributors

11.3 Home Standby Gensets Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Home Standby Gensets Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

