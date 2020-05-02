Data Center Accelerator Market Technology and Industry Analysis 2025

The Global Data Center Accelerator Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2020-2025.The Data Center Accelerator Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It offers the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Data Center Accelerator Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The data center accelerator market is expected to register a CAGR of 49% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

We have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Data Center Accelerator Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Data Center Accelerator Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Data Center Accelerator Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Data center accelerators help in rising demand for consumer-generated data, and due to the increasing use of AI-based services, the demand for AI-centric data centers will propel. Data centers accelerators help to increase the performance of data centers. Moreover, due to resource-sharing with the central processor, accelerators and general-purpose processors in data centers consume less power. Data center accelerator poses an advanced compression architecture, proven compression techniques, and a CUA-compliant user interface in order to provide high-performance, easy-to-use data compression.

Key Market Trends

GPU Expected to Have Significant Growth

– GPUs can enhance performance for data center applications that require complex math functions and large data sets, such as parallel processing, SQL database calculation, image recognition, machine learning, and big data analysis.

– GPUs and FPGAs have been deployed in data center infrastructure at reasonable scale without direct connectivity between accelerators. GPU has its penetration in a wide range of industries such as electronics, IT & telecommunication, defense & intelligence, media & entertainment, industrial, and healthcare.

– Graphics processing units (GPUs) evolve rapidly to accelerate high performance for data parallel computing. Modern GPUs contain hundreds of processing units, capable of achieving high precision calculations. Constantly evolving graphics games augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) gaining traction, and trending artificial intelligence (AI) are responsible for the increasing demand for GPUs.

