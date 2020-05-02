LOS ANGELES, United States: The report encompasses an in-depth study of the prevailing and upcoming situations of the global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine industry. The analysts and industry experts have carried out a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine industry with the help of research methodologies like PESTLE analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analysis. Additionally, technological developments and future growth opportunities pertaining to Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine have been looked into. A separate assessment on the current as well as future Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine trends is also sketched in the report.

The report has also touched upon crucial aspects such as Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine pricing, production, distribution, supply, profit margin, and revenue. Additionally, it has highlighted the key drivers optimistically impacting the growth of the global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine industry. Factors that may act as a barrier to the overall Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine growth are also scrutinized by the authors of the report.

Major key players have been mapped in the Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine report. Additionally, authors of the report have provided the competitive scenario by emphasizing on the prominent strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions, product development, collaboration, business expansion, and portfolio expansion taking place in Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine business. This research report as a whole acts like a key tool for the vendors to obtain clear understanding of the present and future development scenario of the Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine industry.

Major players operating in the Global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Market include:Precision, Capna Systems, Eden Labs, Apeks Supercritical, extraktLAB, Cedarstone Industry, MediPharm Lab, Integrated Extraction, Dragonfly Technologies

Global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Market by Product Type:Sub/Supercritical CO2 Extraction Machine, Ethanol Extraction Machine, Hydrocarbon Extraction Machine, Solvent-less Extraction Machine, Others

Global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Market by Application:Recreational Cannabis, Medical Cannabis

In order to broaden the overall understanding of the global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine industry, the report has segregated the global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine business into varied segments comprising product type, application, and end user. This examination has been carried out based on parameters like size, CAGR, share, production, and consumption. Also, region-wise assessment, wherein lucrative prospects that a region or country is likely to offer has been explored.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Sub/Supercritical CO2 Extraction Machine

1.4.3 Ethanol Extraction Machine

1.4.4 Hydrocarbon Extraction Machine

1.4.5 Solvent-less Extraction Machine

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Recreational Cannabis

1.5.3 Medical Cannabis

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Industry

1.6.1.1 Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Production by Regions

4.1 Global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Precision

8.1.1 Precision Corporation Information

8.1.2 Precision Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Precision Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Precision Product Description

8.1.5 Precision Recent Development

8.2 Capna Systems

8.2.1 Capna Systems Corporation Information

8.2.2 Capna Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Capna Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Capna Systems Product Description

8.2.5 Capna Systems Recent Development

8.3 Eden Labs

8.3.1 Eden Labs Corporation Information

8.3.2 Eden Labs Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Eden Labs Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Eden Labs Product Description

8.3.5 Eden Labs Recent Development

8.4 Apeks Supercritical

8.4.1 Apeks Supercritical Corporation Information

8.4.2 Apeks Supercritical Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Apeks Supercritical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Apeks Supercritical Product Description

8.4.5 Apeks Supercritical Recent Development

8.5 extraktLAB

8.5.1 extraktLAB Corporation Information

8.5.2 extraktLAB Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 extraktLAB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 extraktLAB Product Description

8.5.5 extraktLAB Recent Development

8.6 Cedarstone Industry

8.6.1 Cedarstone Industry Corporation Information

8.6.2 Cedarstone Industry Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Cedarstone Industry Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Cedarstone Industry Product Description

8.6.5 Cedarstone Industry Recent Development

8.7 MediPharm Lab

8.7.1 MediPharm Lab Corporation Information

8.7.2 MediPharm Lab Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 MediPharm Lab Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 MediPharm Lab Product Description

8.7.5 MediPharm Lab Recent Development

8.8 Integrated Extraction

8.8.1 Integrated Extraction Corporation Information

8.8.2 Integrated Extraction Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Integrated Extraction Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Integrated Extraction Product Description

8.8.5 Integrated Extraction Recent Development

8.9 Dragonfly Technologies

8.9.1 Dragonfly Technologies Corporation Information

8.9.2 Dragonfly Technologies Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Dragonfly Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Dragonfly Technologies Product Description

8.9.5 Dragonfly Technologies Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Sales Channels

11.2.2 Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Distributors

11.3 Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Cannabis Oil Extraction Machine Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

