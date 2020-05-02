Artificial Intelligence In Security Market Research, Types and Applications 2020 | IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc

The Global Artificial Intelligence In Security Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2020-2025.The Artificial Intelligence In Security Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It offers the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Artificial Intelligence In Security Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The Artificial Intelligence in Security market was valued at USD 5.08 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 14.18 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 18.64% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

We have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Artificial Intelligence In Security Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Artificial Intelligence In Security Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Artificial Intelligence In Security Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The major manufacturers covered in this report : IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, etc, Others….

With the rise in connected enterprises, devices, and applications, businesses are becoming more vulnerable as they are connected to a mass of independent endpoints. Therefore, AI in security provides an enticing proposition with its proactive threat mitigation capabilities which are needed for constant supervision and adaptation to the multifaceted security vulnerabilities faced by the modern digitalized economy.

AI and its applications allow the users to protect any system by providing alerts to them in real-time so that the risk can be mitigated. With the data available within the organizations are being used to train these systems. With the implementation of machine learning with AI, the threats and malware can be proactively prevented rather than only be detected. This helps in creating a huge market opportunity for artificial intelligence in the security market during the forecasted period.

However, due to the dearth of skilled AI professionals and lack of awareness is restraining about this feild the market to grow during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– In Asia-pacific, great strides are being made in the digital economy. But it is also causing more threat-related opportunities. According to Cisco, companies receive 6 threats every minute in APAC and 51% of all cyber attacks resulted in a loss of more than USD 1 million.

– The growing penetration of the internet and shift toward digitization of the internal processes have been instrumental in driving the adoption of cloud-based services. Alongside the digital transformation in the region, owing to ineffective cyber laws and lack of cybersecurity awareness, companies in Asia-Pacific have been found to be 80% more likely to be targeted by hackers as compared to other regions.

– Moreover, many countries have passed regulations and created independent programs to create a single source of truth and provide banks and retailers with verified customer digital identities. Examples are, Malaysias MyKad, Singapores MyInfo and Thailands Digital ID, all designed to facilitate and speed up identity verification. This creates a huge scope for AI in the security market.

– All the above factors are expected to help the artificial intelligence in the security market to grow in this region during the forecast period.

