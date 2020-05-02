Aerosol Market Size, Share, Industry Outlook & Global Forecast to 2026

Latest Aerosol Market Report published by value market research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2026 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the aerosol market include S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., Procter & Gamble, Honeywell International Inc., Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Thymes, LLC, AkzoNobel N.V., Crabtree & Evelyn, Crown Holdings Inc., Valspar and Ball Corporation. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Personal care and household are estimated as the major application segments of aerosols globally. Rising demand for personal care products including skin care products, hair care products, deodorants, shaving and depilatories positively affects the market growth. Aerosol has significant applications in hair care and skin care products. In hair care products, it is majorly used to provide shining effect to the hair strands and to maintain hairstyles. Furthermore, growing preferences to maintain youthful appearance coupled with increasing health awareness among populace are some of the primary factors that augment the cosmetic industry growth.

Rise in disposable income coupled with improved living standards of populace are some of the critical factors that increase the adoption of personal care products. Rapid urbanization along with escalating infrastructural developments in developing countries of Asia Pacific region also contributes to the aerosol market development. Increasing emphasis on personal hygiene among the population of emerging economies led to the rising utilization of household products including cleaners, air fresheners, disinfectants and sanitizing agents. This further boosts the aerosol market growth. Moreover, rising customer awareness regarding the maintenance and appearance of vehicles foster the demand for products such as spray paints and automotive cleaning agents.

Additionally, increasing vehicle sales positively impacts the usage of other products including anti-fog agents, adhesives & sealants and lubricants. Rising usage of dry powder respiratory inhalers and metered dose inhalers results in the growth of aerosols in medical segment. This is attributed to the increasing number of asthma patients owing to the growing pollution in the environment. However, stringent regulations to limit Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) emissions including European Commissions VOC Solvents Emissions Directive inhibit the market growth. In contrast, introduction of environment friendly aerosol cleaning products approved by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is envisaged to catalyze the market growth in the coming years. For instance, in 2017, a brand named Breathe introduced new line of aerosol cleaners certified by the EPA.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of aerosol.

Market Segmentation

The entire aerosol market has been sub-categorized into application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Application

Personal Care

Household

Automotive & Industrial

Food

Paint

Medical

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for aerosol market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

