Smart Agriculture Market expected to grow US$ 30.01 billion by 2025

The research report on Smart Agriculture Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. Smart Agriculture Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Smart agriculture market is expected to grow US$ 30.01 billion by 2025 from US$ 11.30 billion in 2016. Along with the rising trend of globalization, the people are getting more educated regarding healthy diet and thus the food and beverages industry is experiencing a sturdy shift in the food consumption pattern. More number of people today, have started including non – vegetarian food produces, which is subsequently leading to rising demand for efficient production of livestock.

Key Players:

AGCO Corporation

Ag Junction Inc.

AG Leader Technology

Deere & Company

Raven Industries, Inc.

Semiosbio Technologies Inc.

SST Development Group, Inc.

Teejet Technologies

Topcon Precision Agriculture

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Smart Agriculture market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Smart Agriculture market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

Reasons for buying this report:

It offers an analysis of changing competitive scenario.

For making informed decisions in the businesses, it offers analytical data with strategic planning methodologies.

It helps in understanding the major key product segments.

Researchers throw light on the dynamics of the market such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

It offers a regional analysis of Smart Agriculture Market along with business profiles of several stakeholders.

It offers massive data about trending factors that will influence the progress of the Smart Agriculture Market.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Smart Agriculture market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Agriculture Market Size

2.2 Smart Agriculture Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Agriculture Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart Agriculture Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Agriculture Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Agriculture Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Smart Agriculture Sales by Product

4.2 Global Smart Agriculture Revenue by Product

4.3 Smart Agriculture Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Smart Agriculture Breakdown Data by End User

