Passenger Information System Market EXPECTED TO WITNESS AN IMPERISHABLE GROWTH OVER 2025

Passenger Information System Market

The passenger information system (PIS) is a solution, which provides relevant real time information to the passengers regarding the status of transportation mediums such as airplanes, trains, and buses. Passenger information system is the operating tool responsible for providing visual and audio information to passengers at stations and other transfer facilities. It includes information management related to routes through various platforms such as screens, indicator panels, and others. Moreover, it can be accessed from many channels such as internet-connected devices, computers, and phones. Web application for PIS displays real-time schedule information, and trip planning tool for the passengers can be accessed from any internet-connected device at real time.

The growth of the passenger information system market is driven by the factors such as the need of transit agencies to keep passengers informed about their journey, increased adoption of IoT solutions in the transportation sector, surge in adoption of intelligent transportation systems, and rapid increase in the mobility solutions. In addition, development of the telecommunication sector has resulted in advanced data transfer capabilities, which propel the growth of this market. Moreover, growth in transportation sector and upsurge in demand of passengers to have real-time transit information drive the growth of the PIS market

Leading Players in the Passenger Information System Market:

Alstom, Cubic Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Indra, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited, Teleste Corporation, Thales, and Toshiba Corporation.

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Passenger Information System market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

